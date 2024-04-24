‘Best manifesto by Congress in 70 years,’ says Mehbooba Mufti amid row over poll promises

Amid row over promises made in Congress party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha election 2024, PDP president and candidate from Anantnag-Rajouri seat Mehbooba Mufti has hailed the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party's manifesto. Calling it "the best manifesto by Congress in 70 years", Mufti said that the BJP-led NDA is nervous. Former J&K chief minister and the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti (PTI)

"...NDA is nervous and INDIA alliance is doing very good work. Congress gave a pro-people manifesto. It is the best manifesto by Congress in 70 years and due to that the BJP leaders are giving Hindu-Muslim statements...," said Mufti as quoted by news agency ANI.

Mufti's remarks have come in the backdrop of BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the Congress party of appeasing and favouring muslims through its manifesto. BJP has also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's promise of doing "wealth redistribution" survey if voted to power.

Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks spark fresh controversy

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sam Pitroda's remarks on inheritance tax has sparked a fresh controversy. PM Modi strongly criticised Pitroda's remarks, claiming that it exposed the Congress party's attempts to loot people. He took a jibe at the Opposition and said, “Congress Ki Loot, Zindagi Ke Saath Bhi, Zindagi Ke Baad Bhi”.

BJP leader and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed Pitroda's remarks and called the idea "Congress’ tax terrorism". Taking to X(formerly Twitter), Sitharaman posted: "So, the Congress' plan is "While living—Tax. On death — Tax (Inheritance). Aims to hit the middle and aspirational classes. Their savings or small holdings shall not go to their children. Dr. Manmohan Singh's 'Organised loot and legalised plunder' will be seen in action. Congress’ Tax terrorism."

Amid row over his remarks, Pitroda has issued a clarification over his remarks. In a post on X(formerly Twitter), he wrote, "I mentioned US inheritance tax in the US only as an example in my normal conversation on TV. Can I not mention facts? I said these are the kinds of issues people will have to discuss and debate. This has nothing to do with the policy of any party including Congress."