Best of ‘HTLS 2019: Conversations for a Better tomorrow’

india

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 16:21 IST

Hindustan Times hosted the 17th edition of its leadership summit where a galaxy of leaders came together for Conversations for a Better Tomorrow.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a broad picture of the economy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal talked about his party’s plans for Assembly elections due next year. Competitive swimmer Michael Phelps, the world’s greatest Olympian, gave a glimpse of the insatiable drive that propelled him to 23 gold medals and actor and producer Michael Douglas took part in the nepotism debate.

Here are the glimpses from this year’s Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

PM on Ayodhya verdict, politics of performance and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the inaugural address at this year’s leadership summit, where he listed the focus areas of his government in taking the country forward. On the recent repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, ban on instant triple talaq among Muslims and the court order on the disputed land at Ayodhya, the Prime Minister said these are all indicators of a better tomorrow, an indication that people want a change.

PM Modi counted the decision to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir, give development a hard push in 112 districts and regularising unauthorised colonies in Delhi to underscore that his government did not practise the politics of promises but development. Click to read the full article

Sitharaman on plan to revive growth

The government is working on some more stimulus for the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. The government has taken over 30 measures to revive the economy, including a corporate tax rate cut, easier access to credit for non-banking financial companies, a real estate fund, and a more transparent and efficient income tax regime, she said.

The finance minister also said that the government is moving towards a more simplified and harassment-free taxation regime. She also said that the government is considering an income tax cut to boost the economy. Click to read the full article

Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi elections and more

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who will face the electorate again after a five-year term, said he is confident that the work done by his government will be rewarded. Kejriwal also said that he saved money by reducing corruption. “If I saved your money by giving it back to you in terms of good roads and education, what’s the harm in it?” said Kejriwal.

His decision to offer free rides to women had come under criticism. But at HTLS, the chief minister defended his decision. “I haven’t bought myself a helicopter, unlike a CM in Gujarat who bought a helicopter for themselves. That gives us the money to help fund free bus rides for women in Delhi,” Kejriwal said. Click to read the full article

Kumar Mangalam Birla on the state of telecom companies in India

Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla said that the telecom is a very critical sector. “They have realised the fact that this is a very critical sector, the whole digital India program rests on this, and it is a strategic sector,” he said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Demanding relief from the government, Birla said that Vodafone-Idea would have to shut shop if it does not get any relief in the wake of the Supreme Court order to phone companies to pay dues of up to Rs 92,000 crore to telecom department. Click to read full article

Michael Phelps on making of a champion

At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Michael Phelps, the world’s greatest Olympian, spoke at length about his journey. At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the stage of Phelps’s greatest triumph, where he won eight gold medals and broke fellow American Mark Spitz’s record of seven golds at the 1972 Olympics, obsession with time won him his hardest fought gold. “I was not chasing medals, I was chasing times,” he said. Click to read the full article

Michael Douglas on key to success

Actor Michael Douglas said that children of actors ‘need to work twice as hard’ as others because they are prone to more scrutiny. Son of Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas, the Wall Street star said at the Hindustan Leadership Summit that he struggled to live up to the legacy of his father in his youth.

Offering advice to children of celebrities, Douglas said they should be very appreciative and very humble. “Ethics, tenacity and hard work,” Douglas said, “is the key to success”. Click to read full article

Commander Abhilash Tomy recalls the Indian Ocean storm

The Indian Navy braveheart recalled the three-day nightmare that ended with one of the most anticipated rescues of recent times. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Commander Tomy gave details of the harrowing moments that abruptly ended his participation in a race around the world but thrust him into the spotlight for surviving an ordeal that tested the limits of human endurance. Click to read full article

Amarinder Singh on Punjab’s link to Delhi pollution

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit that his state has nothing to do with air pollution in Delhi. The chief minister said there is a need to find ways to dispose paddy straw which farmers in Punjab usually burn in October and November and which have been blamed for the pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region. Click to read full article

Kareena Kapoor on her career, decision to get married and motherhood

Actor Kareena Kapoor revealed details of how she manages to work full time and go on outdoor shoots while managing to be constantly there for her son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2019, Kareena shared the stage with her Good Newwz co-star Akshay Kumar.

Kareena also talked about her decision to get married at the peak of her career. “Everyone said your career is over and I said if it is so, be it. but I think it the best decision I have made, as of now,” said Kareena. Click to read full article

Bhupesh Baghel on NRC and Rahul Gandhi

The decision to have a national register of citizens (NRC) cannot be unilateral and is just a tactic to deflect attention from key issues, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said at the Hindustan Leadership Summit.

Baghel was upfront and clear that only Rahul Gandhi, who quit as president of the party following the Congress’s poor show in May 2019 Lok Sabha elections, can lead the party and the country. Click to read full article