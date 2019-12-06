e-paper
I do not run away from responsibilities, says PM Modi at HT Leadership Summit

PM Modi, speaking at the gathering of business leaders, diplomats, political leaders and commentators at the summit, the theme of which is ‘Conversations for a better tomorrow’, contrasted his government’s stress on facing challenges head-on with previous governments.

htls Updated: Dec 06, 2019 11:24 IST
HT Correspodent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Dec 6, 2019.
PM Modi at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Dec 6, 2019.(HT Photo )
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday outlined the steps that his government had taken to improve the lives of people, underscoring that many of these were a legacy of the past but he wasn’t someone who could keep them pending. “I do not run away from responsibilities,” PM Modi said delivering the inaugural address on the first day of the two-day 17th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

PM Modi counted the decision to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir, give development a hard push in 112 districts and regularising unauthorised colonies in Delhi to underscore that his government did not practise the politics of promises but development.

“It is not these problems emerged just today or yesterday. There are 112 districts in the country that had remained India’s most backward because they had been ignored by successive governments.

There’s a direct link. The least number of sittings of previous governments took place in these districts. The weakest government officials were posted in these areas. These regions were the farthest from the government’s monitoring as well,” he said, stressing that these 112 aspirational districts had received special focus under his administration.

PM Modi, speaking at the gathering of business leaders, diplomats, political leaders and commentators at the summit, the theme of which is 'Conversations for a better tomorrow', contrasted his government's stress on facing challenges head-on with previous governments.

They made promises and announcements before elections without bothering to implement them, he said.

PM Modi said he did realise that his government may be criticised on the delivery of some of the campaigns that had been launched. “We have taken the pressure onto ourselves,” the prime minister said, stressing that these were all tied to ensuring a better tomorrow for the people.

