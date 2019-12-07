Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2019 Live updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to speak soon
HTLS 2019: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to speak soon
-
9: 40 am IST
-
9:38 am IST
-
9:30 am IST
-
9:25 am IST
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the first speaker on day two of the 17th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. She will be in conversation with Hindustan Times Editor-in-Chief Sukumar Ranganathan.
The first session will be followed by Hollywood couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas. The day will also see chief ministers of three states - Punjab’s Amarinder Singh, Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal and Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel - share their vision for the country.
PM Narendra Modi had set the tone for the thought leaders with his inaugural address on Day 1, connecting his government’s recent decisions to the theme of the Summit, ‘Conversations for a better tomorrow’. Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla sounded a stark warning on the future of the group’s Vodafone Idea Limited if the government didn’t help soften the blow after October’s Supreme Court verdict.
Had to ramp up security outside offices: Zomato CEO on delivery boy’s religion row
The HTLS Day 1 saw Zomato’s Deepinder Hooda said he had to ramp up security across his offices after a row over delivery partner’s religion.
“This wasn’t the first time that we have taken a stand for what we believe in. But, this was the hardest stand that we had to take. There were bigger issues offline. We had to ramp up security outside across our offices,” said Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal.
Akshay Kumar says he has applied for Indian passport
Actor Akshay Kumar, speaking at the 17th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, confirmed he has applied for an Indian passport.
“I have now applied for the passport. I am an Indian and it hurts me that I am asked to prove that every time. My wife, my children are Indian. I pay my taxes here and my life is here,” Akshay said.
Will have to shut Vodafone Idea if no govt relief: KM Birla
Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla sounded a stark warning on Day 1 of HTLS 2019, saying the Vodafone Idea Limited would have to shut shop if no relief is forthcoming from the government to soften the blow from a Supreme Court verdict that it pay the department of telecommunications Rs 40,000 crore in three months.
Banking crisis over, take decisions fearlessly: PM Modi
PM Modi, delivering the inaugural address on Day 1 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2019, declared that India’s banking sector has emerged from the crisis of the past. He sent out a message to all banking employees to take “genuine business decisions” without fear.