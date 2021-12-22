BH series registration available on voluntary basis, MoRTH tells Parliament

The Union ministry of road transport and highways said that it has introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles named Bharat (BH) series. The road transport ministry in Parliament said that any personal vehicle with this registration will not require a new registration when the vehicle is shifted from one state or Union Territory to another.

The ministry also said that it will be available on a voluntary basis to defence personnel, central and state government employees, employees of state and Central government-run PSUs and private sector companies and organisations which have their offices in 4 or more states.

A vehicle, registered under the BH series in 2021, will have a registration number that would read ‘21 BH 0000 AA’.

Indian citizens are required to re-register their vehicles if they drive to another state and the new Bharat series registration is beneficial for those who travel frequently and also does away with the hassle of transferring vehicle registration certificates from one state to another.

For vehicles that are registered under the Bharat (BH) series, the road tax must be paid only for two years. After the completion of two years, the vehicle owner can pay the respective tax as per the state’s respective policy.

Diesel vehicles will be charged a 2% higher registration fees if they choose to get their registration under the BH series while electronic vehicles will have to pay 2% lower registration fees.

