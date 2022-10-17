Bhaichung Bhutia’s Hamro Party demands inner line permit for Indians visiting Sikkim

Siliguri: Sikkim’s Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) led by former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Sunday asked the government to make an inner line permit (ILP) mandatory for Indian citizens visiting the state and not just foreigners, saying it is concerned due to the “influx of outsiders” and an “abnormal increase in the number of voters.”

An ILP, issued by the state, is currently mandatory for foreigners to travel in the state which shares borders with three countries; Tibet Autonomous Region of China to the north, Nepal to the west and Bhutan to the southeast.

Bhutia said the HSP, which held a convention on the issue on Sunday, decided to request the state and central governments to introduce the ILP for Indian nationals in the northeastern state.

The meeting was attended by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and some small parties and non-political organisations.

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the main opposition force, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), however, stayed away.

“The demography of Sikkim is changing fast. We are worried. The number of voters was found to have increased by 18% in 2019, which is the highest rise in the country, although the birth rate in Sikkim is the lowest in India,” Bhutia said, explaining the HSP’s stand on ILP.

“In Bihar and West Bengal, the number of voters has increased around 11% despite the fact that the birth rate in both states is four to five times more than that of Sikkim,” Bhutia added.

“We need ILP to safeguard the interest of Sikkimese people, who are protected under Article 371 (F) of the Constitution,” said Bhutia.

Sikkim has many protected and restricted areas for which visitors need special permits.

HSP, of which Bhutia is the president, unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly elections. The party, which is critical of the ruling SKM, has started preparing for the 2024 assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

