‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s jibe at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB

india

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 18:27 IST

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out the Shiv Sena on Tuesday for supporting the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill or CAB and described it as “Bhangra politics”.

“This is Bhangra politics. They write ‘secular’, in common minimum programme, this bill is against secularism and Article 14. It is politics of opportunism,” he said according to ANI.

Last month, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra comprising the Sena, Congress and the nationalist Congress Party (NCP) promised secular and inclusive governance in a document spelling out its five-year agenda.

During the debate in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Owaisi tore up the bill, alleging that it was aimed at making Muslims “stateless”. He also warned that it would lead to another partition.

The Shiv Sena which backed the government on the CAB in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, prepared the ground to take a sharp u-turn in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday with party boss and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray saying his MPs would back the contentious law only if the government accepts its suggestion to hold back voting rights to brand-new citizens for 25 years.

The Lok Sabha passed the bill with 311 MPs voting in favour of it while 80 voted against it.