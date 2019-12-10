e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019
Home / India News

‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s jibe at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB

Asaduddin Owaisi said that while the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra promised secular and inclusive governance, it went on to support to the CAB which he alleged was aimed at making Muslims “stateless”

india Updated: Dec 10, 2019 18:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out the Shiv Sena for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out the Shiv Sena for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill.(ANI)
         

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out the Shiv Sena on Tuesday for supporting the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill or CAB and described it as “Bhangra politics”.

“This is Bhangra politics. They write ‘secular’, in common minimum programme, this bill is against secularism and Article 14. It is politics of opportunism,” he said according to ANI.

Last month, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra comprising the Sena, Congress and the nationalist Congress Party (NCP) promised secular and inclusive governance in a document spelling out its five-year agenda.

During the debate in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Owaisi tore up the bill, alleging that it was aimed at making Muslims “stateless”. He also warned that it would lead to another partition.

The Shiv Sena which backed the government on the CAB in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, prepared the ground to take a sharp u-turn in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday with party boss and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray saying his MPs would back the contentious law only if the government accepts its suggestion to hold back voting rights to brand-new citizens for 25 years.

The Lok Sabha passed the bill with 311 MPs voting in favour of it while 80 voted against it.

tags
top news
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
‘Reconsider’: Nitish Kumar gets advice from 2 JD(U) leaders on citizenship bill
Shiv Sena backed citizenship bill in Lok Sabha. Now it has 2 conditions
Shiv Sena backed citizenship bill in Lok Sabha. Now it has 2 conditions
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
PM Modi’s message after Lok Sabha victory is India’s ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2019
PM Modi’s message after Lok Sabha victory is India’s ‘Golden Tweet’ of 2019
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
Kohli’s birthday wish for MSD most retweeted sports post of 2019
Chhapaak trailer: Deepika, Meghna bring another powerful film
Chhapaak trailer: Deepika, Meghna bring another powerful film
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news