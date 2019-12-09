Asaduddin Owaisi tears citizenship bill in Lok Sabha amid heated debate

india

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 21:56 IST

Drawing from Mahatma Gandhi’s example, Hyderabad lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi tore up the Citizenship (Amendment) bill in Parliament, capping his impassioned plea against the introduction of the bill which he alleged was aimed at making Muslims “stateless”. He also warned that it would lead to another partition.

“The bill is against the Constitution.... It is a conspiracy to make Muslims stateless,” Owaisi said during the debate in the Lok Sabha, questioning the government as to why it had not included countries like China, which occupies parts of India and other countries. “Are you afraid of China?” he asked.

The MP said Gandhi was called Mahatma after he tore the discriminatory citizenship card in South Africa, and thus emulating him, he ripped the copy of the bill to highlight his protest, inviting sharp reactions from the treasury benches which described his act an “insult” to Parliament.

This an insult to India’s freedom fighters, Owaisi retorted, accusing the BJP-led government of working to marginalise Muslims in the country.

Owaisi alleged the bill was worse than the discriminatory laws brought by Hitler in Germany.

Last week after the union cabinet gave its nod to introduce the bill in Parliament, Owaisi said it is akin to bringing to life Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s two-nation theory.

“Bringing CAB will be a dishonour to our freedom fighters because you will be reviving the two nation theory. As an Indian Muslim, I rejected Jinnah’s theory now you are making a law wherein unfortunately you will be reminding the nation of two-nation theory,” Owaisi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.