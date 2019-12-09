e-paper
‘Prove discrimination and I’ll withdraw it’: Amit Shah rebuts Congress on citizenship bill

The bill proposes to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, and seeks to grant citizenship to illegal non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, who allegedly suffered religious persecution there and returned to India before December 31, 2014.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2019 18:17 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on Dec 9, 2019. (ANI Photo/LSTV Grab)
Home Minister Amit Shah opened the debate on the citizenship amendment bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday, rebutting the opposition charge that the change in law that fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan discriminates against anyone.

“You prove that this bill discriminates against anyone and I will withdraw it,” Shah told the Congress-led opposition in the Lok Sabha as he requested members to consider passing the legislation.

“This bill gives rights to people (who have faced religious persecution)… it does not snatch anyone’s (existing) rights,” Shah said.

