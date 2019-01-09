Bharat bandh LIVE updates: Bengal govt asks bus drivers to wear helmets in view of trade union strike
Bharat bandh LIVE updates: The two-day strike launched by 10 trade unions on Tuesday led to sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal, and hit normal life in Odisha and Kerala. Other states, however, remained largely unaffected by the strike.
Vehicles vandalised in north Bengal town
Left Front meeting to chalk out strategy
CPI(M) activists detained in Kolkata
Bengal govt issues warning to agitators
Jute mill workers on strike in Bengal
Stones hurled at bus in Bengal
Train services disrupted in Bengal
Bengal govt asks bus drivers to wear helmets on duty
Wednesday is the second and last day of the strike, called by workers pressing for social security provisions and better wages, among other demands. Follow live updates here:
Vehicles vandalised in north Bengal town
Two passenger vehicles vandalised in the north Bengal town of Cooch Behar.
Left Front meeting to chalk out strategy
CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty’s detention trigger meeting of Left Front leaders to chalk out a strategy to spread the agitation in Kolkata and suburbs.
CPI(M) activists detained in Kolkata
CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty, along with other protesters, detained by police in Jadavpur, Kolkata, while they were participating in the two-day nationwide strike called by central trade unions. He was detained on Tuesday too from the same area.
Kolkata: CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty along with other protestors detained by police while they were participating in the two-day nationwide strike called by Central Trade Unions demanding minimum wages and social security schemes among others. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/umdCeJitKc— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2019
Bengal govt issues warning to agitators
West Bengal transport minister Subhendu Adhikari says the administration is determined not to allow agitators paralyse the streets.
Jute mill workers on strike in Bengal
Workers did not report for work in several jute mills in North 24 Parganas district.
Stones hurled at bus in Bengal
Reports of stones being hurled at a bus in Dasnagar in Howrah district of West Bengal that injured two students.
Train services disrupted in Bengal
In Bengal, train services were disrupted at a few stations in Nadia, East Burdwan and South 24 Parganas districts. While at some spots, protesters blocked tracks, at others, banana leaves were placed on overhead wires. Railway Protection Force personnel dispersed agitators at Shimurali station in Nadia district.
Bengal govt asks bus drivers to wear helmets on duty
The West Bengal government has directed bus drivers to wear helmets while driving, in view of the nationwide strike called by central trade unions.
Visuals from Kolkata-Jadavpur bus stand in Kolkata: State govt directs bus drivers to wear helmet while driving, in view of nationwide strike called by Central Trade Unions demanding minimum wages, social security schemes & against privatisation of public&govt sector. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/Hsw0tCxhtp— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2019