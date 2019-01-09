Bharat bandh LIVE updates: Bengal govt asks bus drivers to wear helmets in view of trade union strike

The two-day strike launched by 10 trade unions on Tuesday led to sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal, and hit normal life in Odisha and Kerala. Other states, however, remained largely unaffected by the strike.

Wednesday is the second and last day of the strike, called by workers pressing for social security provisions and better wages, among other demands. Follow live updates here:

9:47 am IST Vehicles vandalised in north Bengal town Two passenger vehicles vandalised in the north Bengal town of Cooch Behar.





9:40 am IST Left Front meeting to chalk out strategy CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty’s detention trigger meeting of Left Front leaders to chalk out a strategy to spread the agitation in Kolkata and suburbs.





9:26 am IST CPI(M) activists detained in Kolkata CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty, along with other protesters, detained by police in Jadavpur, Kolkata, while they were participating in the two-day nationwide strike called by central trade unions. He was detained on Tuesday too from the same area. Kolkata: CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty along with other protestors detained by police while they were participating in the two-day nationwide strike called by Central Trade Unions demanding minimum wages and social security schemes among others. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/umdCeJitKc — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2019





9:24 am IST Bengal govt issues warning to agitators West Bengal transport minister Subhendu Adhikari says the administration is determined not to allow agitators paralyse the streets.





9:20 am IST Jute mill workers on strike in Bengal Workers did not report for work in several jute mills in North 24 Parganas district.





9:10 am IST Stones hurled at bus in Bengal Reports of stones being hurled at a bus in Dasnagar in Howrah district of West Bengal that injured two students.





9:00 am IST Train services disrupted in Bengal In Bengal, train services were disrupted at a few stations in Nadia, East Burdwan and South 24 Parganas districts. While at some spots, protesters blocked tracks, at others, banana leaves were placed on overhead wires. Railway Protection Force personnel dispersed agitators at Shimurali station in Nadia district.



