Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Here’s what you need to know about trade, bank unions’ strike

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 19:47 IST

Millions of workers belonging to 10 central trade unions will go on a strike on Wednesday against the government’s disinvestment, privatisation and labour reform policies.

The unions have said more than 250 million workers will participate in the Bharat Bandh to press for a 12-point common demand related to minimum wage and social security, among others.

Several bank and agricultural unions will also participate in the strike.

Here’s all you need to know about the Bharat Bandh on Wednesday:

What time will the strike start?

The 24-hour all-India strike will begin at 6am on Wednesday.

Which trade unions are participating in Bharat Bandh?

* Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)

* All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)

* Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS)

* Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)

* All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC)

* Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC)

* Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA)

* All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU)

* Labour Progressive Federation (LPF)

* United Trade Union Congress (UTUC)

Which bank unions are supporting the strike?

All India Bank Employees Association

All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA)

Bank Employees Federation of India

Indian National Bank Employees’ Federation (INBEF)

Indian National Bank Officers Congress INBOC

Bank Karmachari Sena Mahasangh (BKSM)

Why are bank unions joining the strike?

Bank unions will strike to protest against banking reforms and mega-merger of PSU banks. They are also demanding a pay hike beside a uniform five-day week.

Which banking services will be affected?

Banking services at branches and ATMs could be hit at several places because of the strike. You won’t be able to withdraw and deposit cash from the banks and cheque clearing also will not be done. However, there will be no impact on online banking.

What are the other organisations supporting the strike?

Several farmers and agricultural workers’ unions will also extend support to the strike and observe Gramin Bharat Bandh. Sectoral independent federations and associations will be part of the Bharat Bandh.

What has the government said?

The government has asked public sector undertakings (PSUs) to dissuade their employees from participating in the Bharat Bandh and said striking workers would face consequences “which, besides deduction of wages, may also include appropriate disciplinary action”.

It has also advised PSUs to prepare a contingency plan to ensure the smooth functioning of the enterprises.

Which union is not participating?

News agency PTI has reported that the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh is not participating in the Bharat Bandh.

(With agency reports)