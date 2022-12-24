'PM Modi not able to control, is being controlled instead': What Rahul Gandhi said | Top quotes

In 108 days after its launch, the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra march reached the national capital on Saturday where the Congress leader, joined by actor Kamal Haasan, addressed a public gathering at the iconic Red Fort monument. Gandhi highlighted his takeaways from the journey as he attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on a number of issues. Before him, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the gathering and confirmed that the foot march will not be stopped amid allegations by BJP that the party is flouting Covid-19 protocols as preventative measures are being ramped up across the country, following a reported surge in cases in China and elsewhere.

Here are Congress leader’s top quotes from his Red Fort address:

1) Rahul Gandhi started off his address by saying, “When we began the march in Kanyakumari, I was under the impression that there is hatred everywhere (in the country)...but it was debunked as I embarked on the 2,800 km journey so far…". In a sharp criticism, Gandhi slammed BJP and alleged that “It is not Narendra Modi's government. It is the Ambani and Adani government. Hindu-Muslim is being done to divert attention from the real issues. Today, degree-holding youths are selling ‘pakoras’”.

2) Gandhi thrashed Modi-era implemented demonetisation and policies on ‘Goods and Services Tax’ (GST) and said, “these are not policies but weapons to kill small businessmen and farmers”. He said these “weapons” have contributed to unemployment among youths since “it has crushed the backbone of employment generators”.

3) On religion, the Congress leader cornered the ruling BJP saying, “Religion does not teach to suppress the weak…they (BJP) are spreading fear in the minds of the people…they work 24X7 to spread fear”.

4) On the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said, “People participated in the march in large numbers and no incidents of animosity were reported….nobody was questioned about their religion or gender or caste or clothes…there is no hatred…the yatra is an embodiment of the spirit of India”.

5) Towards the end of the speech, Gandhi unveiled a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “It is not his fault…he is not able to control but rather being controlled…”. He further said, “airports, ports…public sector PSUs, railways…belong to them…but the truth belongs to us”.

6) Before ending his speech Rahul Gandhi questioned saying, “the real competition exists between India- China….China has captured our land…but PM Modi says nobody entered our land…if that is true then why is there a need to engage for the troops of both sides to engage in dialogues?…". Gandhi also said the competition remains on the economic front and we need to focus on home-grown products.

