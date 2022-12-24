Rahul Gandhi at Red Fort: 'BJP spreading Hindu-Muslim hatred to divert attention'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Narendra Modi government after the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ reached the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi.

“It is not Narendra Modi's government. It is Ambani and Adani government. Hindu-Muslim is being done to divert attention from the real issues. Today degree holder youths are selling 'pakoras,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“I walked 2,800 km so far. Throughout my journey, I didn't see any hatred. But the BJP is busy spreading Hindu-Muslim hatred 24x7,” Gandhi said as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, veteran actor Kamal Hassan and other leaders of the party joined him at Red Fort.

Hitting out at the TV news channels, Gandhi said, “I have not seen violence, hatred anywhere in the country while walking hundreds of kms. But I see it on TV all the time."

The yatra halted near the Red Fort in the evening. Kamal Hassan was the latest celebrity to join Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Gandhi family walked together in the yatra earlier in the day as former party president Sonia Gandhi, her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren joined Gandhi in the march.

Gandhi and her family members walked with Rahul Gandhi for a short distance till the yatra halted for the morning break at the Ashram Chowk in Delhi.

This is the second time Sonia Gandhi, also Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, joined the yatra that began in September from Kanyakumari. She had earlier taken part in the march in October when it was in Mandya in Karnataka.

This is the first time the entire family has walked in the Bharat Jodo Yatra together.

Wearing a mask, Sonia Gandhi walked with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra and her grandchildren and waved to the public waiting along the roads to see the family.

"The love that I have received from her, I am sharing the same with the country," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi with a picture of a warm hug with his mother.

The Congress also shared the same picture.

The yatra entered Delhi from Haryana Saturday morning and was accorded a warm welcome at the Badarpur border by party leaders and workers.

Traffic snarls were reported from parts of Delhi as the march made its way through the national capital. The yatra will halt near the Red Fort in the evening.

(With inputs from PTI)

