‘Spreading love I get from her,’ says Rahul on Sonia Gandhi amid Bharat Jodo

Rahul Gandhi, who is spearheading the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi, shared a photo on Twitter with his mother - Sonia Gandhi - shortly after both the party leaders were seen marching on the roads of the national capital. They were also joined by others in the family - including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra - as the city witnessed a huge congregation in the midst of festive spirts. The grand old party's Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march is in Delhi after covering neighbouring Haryana among other states. It was launched in September as the party faced constant criticism over losing connect with the masses.

Rahul Gandhi has constantly targeted the BJP - during this march - and he has alleged that the ruling party has vitiated the environment in the country. The Bharat Jodo Yatra - which literally means "unite India" - he has said aims at eliminating differences that have come to the fore over the last eight years of the BJP rule. On Saturday, after marching alongside his mother, he shared a photo on Twitter, and wrote in Hindi: "I am spreading the love I have got from her."

Another post was shared by the party, which after loose translation from Hindi, reads: "These moments were created as the son -who was out to unite the country met his mother. Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Delhi."

The party leaders are due to visit the iconic Red Fort later in the day. They will also pay respects at the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi.

The Congress is trying to revive its electoral grip ahead of the assembly elections due in several states, including those it previously governed. The party has also been trying to strengthen its connect with other opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

