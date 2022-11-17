Home / India News / Bharat Jodo Yatra: Only women to walk Rahul Gandhi on Indira Jayanti

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Only women to walk Rahul Gandhi on Indira Jayanti

Published on Nov 17, 2022 01:35 PM IST

"On 19 November, Indira Gandhi Jayanti, only women will walk with Rahul Gandhi. The whole day women will walk alongside Rahul Gandhi," Speaking about the event, the Congress's General Secretary Jairam Ramesh confirmed.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a padayatri during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Hingoli on Monday.(AICC)
ANI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

On the 19th of November, on the occasion of Indira Gandhi Jayanti, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will see the participation of Women only, said Congress General Secretary, Incharge of Communications and MP from Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh, on Thursday.

As per the official schedule of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, on the 19th of November, the Yatra will begin from Shegaon in the Buldhana district and would end at Bhendval, Jalgaon Jamod in Buldhanan district of Maharashtra.

Notably, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi earlier paid tribute to his grandmother and former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary on the 31st of October, 2022. He took to Twitter and said he would not let her "sacrifice for the country go in vain".

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently in its Maharashtra leg. The Yatra has already covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana before entering Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi is travelling through 15 Assembly and 6 Parliamentary Constituencies in Five districts of Maharashtra and the Yatra in the state is to cover a distance of 382 Kilometres, before entering Madhya Pradesh.

It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement. Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress led by Rahul Gandhi has reached its 71st day since its launch with the leg currently in Maharashtra. The yatra to date has covered 30 districts in 6 states and currently is in the Akola district of Maharashtra.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, is yet to cover 1608 km of the scheduled total distance of 3,570 km. The yatra will end in Kashmir next year.

Story Saved
×
