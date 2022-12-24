‘Even dogs came, but…’: Rahul Gandhi on 'no hatred' in Congress yatra; attacks BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which entered New Delhi on Saturday and halted at the iconic Red Fort, has been a replica of India where there was no hatred and violence and all the people and animals - including dogs, cows, buffaloes and pigs - were welcomed.

“In Bharat Jodo Yatra, dogs also came but no one harmed them. Cow, buffaloes, pigs, all animals came. All the people came. This yatra is like our India, I have not seen any hatred or violence among people while walking 2,800 km, and I have not seen violence or hatred anywhere in the country. But when I turn on the TV, there is hatred all the time. 24 hours there is only Hindu-Muslim in media.”

Gandhi blasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly spreading Hindu-Muslim hatred to divert attention from the real issues.

"It is not Narendra Modi's government. All of your money, the money of farmers and labourers, airports, ports, and roads go straight to the pockets of their masters. It is Ambani and Adani government. Hindu-Muslim is being done to divert attention from the real issues. Today degree holder youths are selling 'pakoras'," said the Congress MP from Wayanad said from Red Fort where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan were also present.

“The BJP spent thousands of crores to damage my image. When I came to politics in 2004, our government came to power and the media used to praise me throughout the day. They used to do Rahul Gandhi...Rahul Gandhi all the day. Then I went to Bhatta Parsaul (in UP) and raised the issue of farmers' land and they turned against me,” he said.

On the occasion, Kharge said the BJP feared the Bharat Jodo Yatra and wanted to stop the march giving the excuse of Covid.

"The BJP is in fear due to Bharat Jodo Yatra and is taking the excuse of Covid. There is no Covid anywhere. Nothing happened to anyone. PM Modi himself does not wear a mask. All this is being done to create fear and break this yatra," Kharge claimed.

Kamal Haasan said, "Many people ask me why I am here. I am here as an Indian. My father was a Congressman. I had various ideologies and started my own political party. But when it comes to the country, all political party lines have to blur. I blurred that line and came here. I stood in front of the mirror and said to myself, this is when the country needs me the most. Then a voice came from inside me - 'Kamal... do not help break India, help unite."

Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the national capital on Saturday morning. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadhra also joined the yatra.

Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra also joined. This was be the last day of the yatra in this phase as it goes a nine-day break till next year.

(With inputs from agencies)

