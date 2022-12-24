Home / India News / Gandhi family walks together in Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Delhi | Pics

Gandhi family walks together in Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Delhi | Pics

Published on Dec 24, 2022 07:23 PM IST

The Kerala MP was followed by thousands of supporters, including a group of blind students as he led the Yatra from the Badarpur border to the Ashram.

The yatra entered Delhi from Haryana Saturday morning and was accorded a warm welcome at the Badarpur border by party leaders and workers.
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

The Gandhi family walked together in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on Saturday as former party president Sonia Gandhi, her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and son-in-law Robert Vadra marched with Rahul Gandhi and other members of the party in New Delhi. This is the first time the entire family has walked in the yatra together.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with party leader Rahul Gandhi greets supporters as she joins the yatra.(Congress Twitter)
Wearing a mask, the former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi walked with Rahul Gandhi for a short distance till the yatra halted for the morning break at the Ashram Chowk in Delhi.

Congress party leaders Rahul Gandhi (left) and Sonia Gandhi during the march.(AP)
Veteran actor Kamal Hassan also joined the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march. Hassan is the latest celebrity to join the padyatra, which has already covered nearly 3,000 km and will cover 12 states.

Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the crowd at the Red Fort during the Yatra.(Hindustan Times)
Congress supporters join Bharat Jodo Yatra.(Shrikant Singh)
Early in the morning, the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered in Delhi from Haryana. The Kerala MP was followed by thousands of supporters, including a group of blind students as he led the Yatra from the Badarpur border to the Ashram, the entire stretch being decorated with tricolours, balloons, and banners of the leader.

Women are seen at the window as they wait for the Bharat Jodo Yatra to pass by.(REUTERS)
