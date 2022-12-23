Cong’s Yatra to enter Delhi at Badarpur, go to Red Fort

The Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party MP Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to enter Delhi on 6am Saturday via the Badarpur border. Participants of the yatra will walk towards Ashram via Mathura Road and continue on to Zakir Hussain Marg, India Gate, Tilak Marg, ITO and Red Fort, where the first phase of the march will conclude. From Red Fort, a group of Congress leaders, including Gandhi, will walk to Raj Ghat via Netaji Subhash Marg to pay obeisance to national leaders, Delhi Congress leaders said on Thursday.

The march is likely to throw vehicular movement out of gear in the Capital. Traffic police said they have requested Congress leaders to use Ring road for the yatra. A senior Delhi traffic police officer on Thursday said that they will issue a traffic advisory after they receive the finalised route. “Once the route is finalised, tan advisory will be issued accordingly. Meetings are being held regarding the matter,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

Anil Bharadwaj, chairman, communications department of Delhi Congress, said around 40,000 people from different parts of the Capital have filled forms to join the march. “Gandhi will be welcomed by several senior Congress leaders at the Badarpur border. The march is scheduled to enter Delhi from Badarpur border at 6am and reach Ashram at 10am. After a break, the march will resume around 1-1.30pm and reach Raj Ghat around 4.30pm,” Bharadwaj said.

The march, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari and is currently traversing through Haryana, was planned by the Congress to connect with the masses and to raise issues such as unemployment, inflation and poverty.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar said people from all walks of life, besides Congress workers, will join the march from Badarpur. Haryana Congress chief Udaya Bhan will hand over the Bharat Jodo Yatra flag to him (Kumar) there. “The aim of Bharat Jodo Yatra is to unite the country and raise issues affecting the people such as price rise, unemployment, inflation, politics of hate and other issues which others dread to raise, but Gandhi has shown the courage to do so,” said Kumar.

Kumar visited the planned route on Thursday to take stock of preparations to ensure smooth passage of the yatra.

“We will take a two-hour break at Ashram Chowk before proceeding to Red Fort,” he said.

“After the conclusion of the march at Red Fort at 4.30pm, Gandhi, along with senior Congress leaders, will visit Shanti Van, Shakti Sthal, Veer Bhumi and Raj Ghat to pay homage to the great leaders of the country,” Kumar said.