e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh calls for nationwide protest against labour laws on May 20

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh calls for nationwide protest against labour laws on May 20

The labour wing of RSS also condemned a decision by states such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Goa to increase working hours from eight to 12 hours.

india Updated: May 14, 2020 16:37 IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to a BMS functionary, demonstrations will be held in districts and industrial estates, while observing social distance norms, against the decision to freeze labour laws and increase working hours in several states.
According to a BMS functionary, demonstrations will be held in districts and industrial estates, while observing social distance norms, against the decision to freeze labour laws and increase working hours in several states.(Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
         

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has called a nationwide protest on May 20 to push for reversing the decision to do away with a clutch of labour laws in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

The labour wing of RSS also condemned a decision by states such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Goa to increase working hours from eight to 12 hours.

According to a BMS functionary, demonstrations will be held in districts and industrial estates, while observing social distance norms, against the decision to freeze labour laws and increase working hours in several states.

“Migrant workers’ issues have aggravated, mainly because there is gross violation of migrant labour act by most states. Hence, we are pushed to the wall and there is no other way out except going for agitation,” BMS general secretary Vrijesh Upadhyay said.

In a statement issued here, BMS said it learnt that many other states are readying to follow the trend. “...This is unheard [of] in history and is rare even in most undemocratic countries. BMS state units have written to state chief ministers but only CM of MP has shown the courtesy to meet BMS delegation,” it said.

During a meeting of its national office bearers on Wednesday, BMS functionaries discussed the package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but flagged concerns over unpaid salaries.

“In many states, contractors or employers or agencies didn’t pay salary or wages for April. In addition, crores of workers have lost their jobs. We have decided to send letters to district authorities to highlight problems faced by stranded migrant labourers and to oppose increasing the working hours,” Upadhyay said.

As state governments defended their offer of labour law holidays as a move to woo investors and, in turn, increase employment opportunities, BMS said amending and scrapping labour laws during the Coronavirus pandemic will make workers more vulnerable to job losses and exploitation.

tags
top news
LIVE| Rs 5,000 cr relief to 50 lakh street vendors hit by lockdown, says FM Sitharaman
LIVE| Rs 5,000 cr relief to 50 lakh street vendors hit by lockdown, says FM Sitharaman
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
Prez hits brakes on plan to buy new limousine, trims banquets to save money
Prez hits brakes on plan to buy new limousine, trims banquets to save money
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots offer hope, not red zone ground rules
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots offer hope, not red zone ground rules
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
Datsun launches BS 6-compliant GO and GO+ with ‘Buy now, pay in 2021’ scheme
Datsun launches BS 6-compliant GO and GO+ with ‘Buy now, pay in 2021’ scheme
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In