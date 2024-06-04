 Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad leading by 50,000 votes in Nagina | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad leading by 50,000 votes in Nagina

ByVrinda Tulsian
Jun 04, 2024 11:39 AM IST

The BSP’s Girish Chandra had won Nagina, a reserved constituency which includes over 3.5 lakh Dalit voters, in the 2019 polls

Azad Samaj Party (ASP)-Kanshi Ram leader and Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ is leading by more than 50,000 votes in Uttar Pradesh’s Nagina constituency.

Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ (File Photo)
Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ (File Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Om Kumar is trailing behind Samajwadi Party (SP)’s Manoj Kumar and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s Surendra Pal Singh.

Azad, also an Ambedkarite and an anti-caste activist, had refused to ally with the INDIA alliance. It is the first Lok Sabha election of the ASP, which is only a four-year-old party, with teapot as its election symbol.

With Ravan’s radical call for social transformation and advocacy for the “rule of the poor,” ASP emerged as a counterforce to the BSP. It raised the slogan “Saari Party Dekh Li, Ab Ki Baar Ketli (We have tested all parties, now it is teapot’s turn)” during the run upto the polls.

The BSP’s Girish Chandra had won Nagina, a reserved constituency which includes over 3.5 lakh Dalit voters, in the 2019 polls.

With Azad leading, not only the BSP but also the SP-Congress alliance and the BJP are concerned about losing their support base to ASP.

See more

Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad leading by 50,000 votes in Nagina
