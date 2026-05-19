Bhopal dowry death: Noida woman seen going upstairs in new CCTV clip; 3 men bring her down minutes later

Fresh CCTV footage has surfaced in the suspected suicide case of a 33-year-old Noida resident at her marital home in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

The Bhopal Police announced a cash reward of ₹ 10,000 for any information leading to the husband's arrest.(Representational/AI-generated/ChatGPT)

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The 33-year-old was found dead at her in-laws' home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, with her husband and mother-in-law under the scanner over allegations of dowry harassment, assault and murder.

Two CCTV videos have emerged, shedding light on what went down on the day of the incident.

In one of the videos, accessed by Hindustan Times, the deceased is seen climbing the staircase in her marital home. And in the second footage, the woman's husband is purportedly seen performing CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) on her -- an attempt that he is seen making twice.

ALSO READ | ‘Mai buri tarah phas gayi hun': Noida woman days before death at marital home in Bhopal

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, another woman, seemingly the deceased's mother-in-law, a retired judge, is seen entering the CCTV frame and heading to another room. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, another woman, seemingly the deceased's mother-in-law, a retired judge, is seen entering the CCTV frame and heading to another room. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Two other men head upstairs and help the husband bring down the unresponsive woman, the video showed. Pre-arrest bail rejected for husband {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two other men head upstairs and help the husband bring down the unresponsive woman, the video showed. Pre-arrest bail rejected for husband {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A Bhopal court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to the deceased's mother-in-law, a retired judge, who is also an accused in the case, news agency PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Bhopal court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to the deceased's mother-in-law, a retired judge, who is also an accused in the case, news agency PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the deceased Noida woman's husband, a lawyer, who is the main accused in the case, and is absconding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the deceased Noida woman's husband, a lawyer, who is the main accused in the case, and is absconding. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Additionally, the Bhopal Police also announced a cash reward of ₹10,000 for any information leading to the husband's arrest. Noida woman said she 'felt trapped' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, the Bhopal Police also announced a cash reward of ₹10,000 for any information leading to the husband's arrest. Noida woman said she 'felt trapped' {{/usCountry}}

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Days before her death, the 33-year-old Noida woman had reportedly told her mother that she felt badly trapped at her marital home, and that she wanted to return to her maternal home.

She had been in touch with her parents till around 10pm on the day of her death.

In chats with her mother, the deceased had said that people in her marital home neither let her cry nor did they give her a reason to smile.

She also alleged that her husband accused her of infidelity as she wanted to abort her pregnancy.

ALSO READ | Dating app match, barely six-month marriage: How ‘dowry death’ victim met her Bhopal husband

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Her family alleged that she lost 15 kilograms due to relentless mental torture after marriage, news agency PTI reported.

Her family also claimed lapses in the local probe and post-mortem procedure at AIIMS Bhopal and demanded that a fresh, independent autopsy be conducted at AIIMS Delhi.

She was a 'drug addict', claims husband

In the husband's bail plea, which surfaced on social media, he has purportedly claimed that his wife was a psychiatric patient and a drug addict whose hands and feet would tremble in withdrawal.

In a press conference after the hearing, the deceased's mother-in-law claimed that the woman suffered from psychological illness and depression.

She claimed that the 33-year-old's death was like a "nightmare" for the family as she was a part of it.

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The retired judge further alleged that the deceased's family had forced her into the glamour world at a very young age, claiming that she was under mental pressure because of it.

The mother-in-law claimed that the deceased's family had not visited her in the last five months, adding that they were now not allowing for her funeral to be conducted.

The husband's bail plea also alleged that the deceased's behaviour towards her in-laws changed after she became pregnant, claiming that her husband had taken her to a beauty salon on the day of her death.

The Noida resident had also suffered a miscarriage, PTI reported, citing the bail plea.

SIT probe underway

A six-member special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the 33-year-old's death and the related allegations of dowry harassment and abuse.

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An FIR has been registered against the deceased's husband and mother-in-law under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 80(2) related to dowry death.

Misrod Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajneesh Kashyap, who is heading the SIT, took note of the reported lapses in the local probe and said that while the post-mortem report from AIIMS Bhopal points to a "hanging suicide", the deceased's family claims multiple injury marks on her body indicate murder.

Kashyap also reportedly confirmed that the investigating officer had failed to send the rope allegedly used in the hanging to AIIMS during the autopsy, adding that action would be taken against the officer.

Kashyap further told news agency PTI that the SIT is probing the case on the basis of dowry and abetment sections in the FIR.

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"In the bail petition, allegations regarding Twisha being a drug addict have been mentioned, but we are strictly investigating the case according to the sections mentioned in the FIR," Kashyap said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

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