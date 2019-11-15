e-paper
Bhopal gas tragedy activist Abdul Jabbar passes away

Jabbar was the convener of the Bhopal Gas Peedith Mahila Udyog Sanghathan, one of the organisations championing the cause of victims of the gas leak incident which claimed at least 2,000 lives.

india Updated: Nov 15, 2019 00:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Bhopal gas tragedy activist Abdul Jabbar died on Thursday. Earlier in the day, the Madhya Pradesh government announced that it will bear expenses of treatment of Jabbar, a prominent activist working for the victims of the 1984 Union Carbide gas leak tragedy.

Jabbar had been undergoing treatment for the past few months.

Jabbar was the convener of the Bhopal Gas Peedith Mahila Udyog Sanghathan, one of the organisations championing the cause of victims of the gas leak incident which claimed at least 2,000 lives.

Wishing him early recovery, chief minister Kamal Nath said in a tweet, “The state government will bear the medical expenses of the treatment of Abdul Jabbar Bhai, who has been continuously fighting for the survivors of the Bhopal gas tragedy.”

(With inputs from PTI)

