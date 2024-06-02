 Bhopal man kills wife after suspecting her fidelity, burns and buries body; arrested | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Bhopal man kills wife after suspecting her fidelity, burns and buries body; arrested

PTI |
Jun 02, 2024 12:08 PM IST

Bhopal man kills wife after suspecting her fidelity, burns and buries body; arrested

Bhopal, A 26-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death after suspecting her of having an affair, took the body in his auto-rickshaw, burnt it and then buried it near a dump yard in Bhopal, police said on Sunday.

Bhopal man kills wife after suspecting her fidelity, burns and buries body; arrested
Bhopal man kills wife after suspecting her fidelity, burns and buries body; arrested

The incident took place on May 21 and the man, identified as Nadeem Uddin, was arrested on Saturday, said Nishatpura police station sub-inspector MD Ahirwar, who is the investigation officer in the case.

The police have also recovered some unburnt body parts of the 22-year-old victim and sent them for an examination, he said.

The woman was staying at her parents' home in Murli Nagar after her relationship with her husband turned sour, he said.

She went missing on May 21 following which her parents lodged a police complaint.

The Nishatpura police started an investigation and picked up the man who, during questioning, admitted to have killed his wife, the official said.

The accused told the police he suspected his wife was in a relationship with another man, he said.

On May 21, the accused called his wife on her mobile phone and asked her to come to Karond crossing.

When she met him, the accused took her mobile phone and after seeing a video in it, he got angry and in a fit of rage, he allegedly strangled her to death, Ahirwar said.

He then took the body in his auto-rickshaw to a spot about 2 km away and burnt it after pouring kerosene on it at a waste dump where later buried it, the official said.

Some unburnt body parts have been recovered and sent for an examination, he said.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 and other charges, the official said.

The police were interrogating the accused and conducting further investigation into the case, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / India News / Bhopal man kills wife after suspecting her fidelity, burns and buries body; arrested
© 2024 HindustanTimes
