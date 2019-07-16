BHU cell comes to the rescue of ‘mobile addicts’

At least 180 youngsters, mostly in their teens or early twenties, have been cured of mobile addiction at the Centre of Excellence for Adolescent Health and Development (CEAHD), BHU, in the last six months.

A cell for prevention and cure of mobile addiction was set up within CEAHD, Sir Sundar Lal Hospital, IMS-BHU six months ago when several cases of mobile addiction came to light.

Between January and July 15, 2019, around 925 cases came to the centre out of which around 20 per cent were found to be mobile addicts. The cell for prevention and cure of mobile addiction counselled 180 patients between January and July, 2019, out of which 20 are still undergoing treatment.

Prof Jai Singh Yadav, a psychiatrist at the centre, says, “The number of cases of mobile addiction among teens is on the rise. We attend to many cases of psychological problems such as stress and lack of concentration among teens at the CEAHD daily out of which two are addicts.”

“Mobile addicts don’t consult doctors at the centre on their own. Their parents bring them to the centre with complaints like their child is irritable, reacts angrily over trivial issues, sleeps very late, performs badly in examination or has become aggressive. The parents also complain that their child stays glued to mobile or laptop most of the time,” said Dr Yadav.

Talking about the method of counselling Prof Yadav further said that they speak to such children and try to find out the cause of their irritation. In most cases, internet and mobile addiction causes insomnia, irritation, loss of concentration, poor performance in exams, aggression and lack of interest in studies.

“After diagnosis, counsellors talk to the teenagers and the presence of their parents is a must as their role is very crucial in curing the addiction,” he added.

Prof Yadav says that parents are advised to be friendly with their children and spend more time with them. They are also told to ensure that the patient doesn’t sleep alone at night.

“Parents should also avoid excessive use of mobile because children imitate them. They should not give mobiles to their children. Many parents gives their mobiles to the children to play games. As the child grows, he develops a habit which becomes an addiction in some cases,” stressed Prof Yadav.

Prof Yadav said a chart of dos and don’ts to cure mobile addiction is given to the parents. Certain medicines are also given to the patient, if required.

Counsellor Kalyani Verma said the counselling varies from case to case. In some cases, the patient, along with his parents, is called for six sittings. “During the sitting, we interact with the person addicted to internet and mobile and convince him that excess use of mobile will affect his examination performance,” she said.

Centre in-charge Prof Madhu Jain said, “The cell has been created with an intention to cure mobile addiction. Psychiatrists and counsellors together have done a wonderful job and treated several patients.”

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 00:46 IST