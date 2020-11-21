e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BHU to reopen from November 23 in phased manner

BHU to reopen from November 23 in phased manner

In the first phase, the final year students of PhD programmes of science streams will be permitted to visit their respective departments/labs for research work.

india Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 11:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
Banaras Hindu University (BHU).
Banaras Hindu University (BHU).(IANS)
         

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will reopen in a phased manner as per the UGC guidelines in this regard from November 23, said, BHU public relations officer Dr Rajesh Singh.

In the first phase, the final year students of PhD programmes of science streams will be permitted to visit their respective departments/labs for their research work.

Dr Singh said that the core committees are being constituted for implementation and monitoring of guidelines/SoPs (standard operating procedures). Each faculty will constitute a core committee to develop an SoP to be followed during the reopening of the university and for its effective implementation and monitoring.

Also read: Narcotics Control Bureau conducts raid at comedian Bharti Singh’s residence in Mumbai

These committees will assess the situation periodically. Keeping in view the situation, further reopening of the departments of other streams will be decided, he added.

The SoP shall be based on the on Central and state government guidelines on safety measures for preventing the spread of Covid-19.

tags
top news
7 killed as truck collides with car in Gujarat’s Patdi
7 killed as truck collides with car in Gujarat’s Patdi
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Narcotics Control Bureau conducts raid at comedian Bharti Singh’s residence in Mumbai
Narcotics Control Bureau conducts raid at comedian Bharti Singh’s residence in Mumbai
Govt may approach ICAI for action against 3 CAs over GST frauds
Govt may approach ICAI for action against 3 CAs over GST frauds
India summons Pak high commission official over Nagrota encounter
India summons Pak high commission official over Nagrota encounter
At least three dead as barrage of rocket fire hits Kabul
At least three dead as barrage of rocket fire hits Kabul
Army personnel killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K’s Rajouri district
Army personnel killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K’s Rajouri district
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for Covid-19, quarantined without symptoms
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for Covid-19, quarantined without symptoms
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In