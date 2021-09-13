Bhupendra Patel takes oath as 17th CM of Gujarat, PM Modi tweets wishes

First-time legislator Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 17th chief minister of Gujarat on Monday a day after his name was announced for the top job by the BJP leadership.

Earlier in the day, Union home minister Amit Shah reached Ahmedabad to attend Patel’s swearing-in ceremony.

Patel met his predecessor Vijay Rupani, who resigned from the post late on Saturday, at the Chief Minister's residence in Gandhinagar.

Fondly addressed as 'Dada' by his supporters, Bhupendrabhai Rajnikanthbhai Patel became the 17th chief minister of Gujarat.

Patel (59), unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader on Sunday, was sworn in governor Acharya Devvrat at a simple ceremony in Gandhinagar.

Besides Shah, chief ministers of some BJP-ruled states were among those present at the Raj Bhavan during the ceremony.

Soon after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Patel for taking oath as the Gujarat CM. “I have known him for years and have seen his exemplary work, be it in the BJP Organisation or in civic administration and community service. He will certainly enrich Gujarat’s growth trajectory,” he wrote on Twitter.

Regarding outgoing CM Rupani, Modi said the former had undertaken many people-friendly measures and worked tirelessly for all sections of society. “I am certain he will continue to contribute to public service in the times to come,” he further wrote.

Later, Shah, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Goa CM Pramod Sawant were seen congratulating Patel.

As decided by the party, only Patel took the oath. The council of ministers will take oath during the next few days after their names are finalised, BJP sources said.

At Sunday’s legislature party meeting, the proposal to elect Patel as the legislative party leader was moved by Rupani, whose resignation a day ago, about 15 months ahead of the Assembly polls, surprised many. Rupani, the fourth chief minister to demit office in BJP-ruled states during the coronavirus pandemic, was sworn in as chief minister – his second stint as CM - in December 2017 and completed five years in office on August 7 this year. With state polls scheduled in December 2022, the BJP is banking on Patel, a Patidar, for coming back to power.

