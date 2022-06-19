Bhupesh Baghel writes to Centre, asks for regular supply of fuel to agrarian state

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said he had written a letter to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri urging him to ensure regular supply of petrol and diesel to the state.

Baghel said that the fuel “shortage” is hampering agricultural activities and leading to other problems in the state.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister in his letter stated that over the last couple of months there has been a shortage in the supply of fuel to the state, due to which several petrol pumps in many districts are running dry.

The Chhattisgarh Petroleum Dealers Welfare Association has also informed that there are 750 retail outlets of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited in Chhattisgarh that have stopped the sale of fuel due to the shortage in the supply of petrol and diesel.

“Further review has revealed that earlier, petroleum depots used to have a buffer stock for 4-5 days, but now they have a buffer stock for only one day. Chhattisgarh is an agrarian state and with the onset of monsoon, farming activities start here. But due to the unavailability of diesel in sufficient quantities, farmers are facing trouble carrying out work through tractors,” he added.

Due to the shortage of fuel, even necessary services like ambulances are getting hit, Baghel said.

The CM requested Puri to ensure regular supply of fuel to depots of HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and Bharat Petroleum in the state so that common people and farmers do not face a crisis.