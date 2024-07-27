Big update from I-T dept as income tax return filing (ITR) deadline for FY 2023-24 nears

The income tax department on Saturday announced that over 5 crore tax returns for the Assessment Year 2024-25 have been filed so far through its e-filing portal, an 8% increase from the previous year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech there will be a comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act, 1961. (File Image)

On July 26, the portal received an 28 lakh ITRs, indicating the surge in last-minute filings as the deadline approaches.

The department attributed the smooth operation of the e-filing process to the technological partnership with Infosys, which has been tasked with maintaining the portal.

“More than 5 crore ITRs for AY 2024-25 have already been received on the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department till 26th of July 2024. This is 8% more than the ITRs filed in the preceding year. Over 28 lakh ITRs were received on 26th July itself,” the income tax department posted on X.

“Infosys is the technology partner of ITD for operating the e-filing portal. They have been instructed to ensure uninterrupted services. Infosys has assured uninterrupted services during e-filing peak period,” it added.

The last date for filing ITR for AY 2024-25 is July 31, 2024.

At a session organised by the chartered accountants' apex body ICAI in the national capital on Wednesday, concerns were raised about glitches in the I-T portal. In response, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Ravi Agrawal assured attendees that the government is engaging closely with service providers to ensure the proper functioning of the income tax department's portal.

“We are engaging closely with our service providers Infosys, IBM and Hitachi who are on the job. The volumes are high and the compliance is also good... I have been assured that the website will function properly,” Agrawal said.

He also said that the CBDT will be working in the next six months to have a more simplified version of the I-T Act.