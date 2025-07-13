Bigg Boss fame influencer Abdu Rozik arrested in UAE for theft: Report

Tajikistani singer and social media influencer Abdu Rozik was arrested on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on allegations of theft. Abdu Rozik is a popular Tajikistani singer and social media influencer who is known for his songs and 3-feet height.(Instagram/ Abdu Rozik)

The company managing Rozik confirmed his arrest in a statement to Khaleej Times.

According to the report, Rozik was detained by authorities at around 5 AM over the weekend, shortly after arriving at the Dubai International Airport from Montenegro.

However, the report also added that the specific nature of the complaint or charges against the social media influencer has not been disclosed. The UAE authorities have yet to make an official statement on the arrest.

"All we can say is that we are aware he has been taken into custody on allegations of theft," a company representative told Khaleej Times, declining to provide further details.

Who is Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik is a popular Tajikistani singer who has performed various songs, including "Ohi Dili Zor," "Chaki Chaki Boron," and "Modar." The 21-year-old is known for his social media personality and his height, which is just 3 feet.

Rozik's popularity rose through his music, viral videos, and reality television appearances, including Bigg Boss 16.

In 2022, he was invited to attend the 22nd IIFA Awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where he sang the Hindi song "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" from the 1994 film 1942: A Love Story.

In April 2024, he got engaged to a 19-year-old woman from the UAE, with the wedding scheduled for July 7, the same year. But the engagement didn't last long as he called off his wedding to the woman, identified as Amira, in September after initially postponing it, citing a boxing match.

This is not the first time that Rozik has come in the crosshairs of authorities around the world. According to the Khaleej Times report, he was also questioned by India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering investigation involving a hospitality firm in 2024, though he was not named as an accused.