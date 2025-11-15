Bihar 2025: How Nitish Kumar remains main character despite chatter

Nitish Kumar's age, health, and every mannerism was scrutinised during the Bihar election campaign, placing him at the nub of the chatter — from speculation that he wasn't well enough, to claims by rivals that he won't be CM anyway. Prashant Kishor bet his entire political career on it, saying he would quit politics of JD(U) got more than 25 seats and if Nitish became CM again. Nitish Kumar is set to take oath again as Bihar chief minister.(PTI File Photos)

Even in criticism or absentia, Nitish, at 74, remained the main character.

A lot was still riding on the numbers, though.

With the JD(U) on its crossing the 80 mark in the 243-strong House, just four seats behind the BJP's 89, Nitish Kumar looks set to take oath as Bihar's chief minister a tenth time after the NDA wiped out the opposition RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in the results that came in on Friday, November 14.

Not only does he have the numbers in Bihar to fluff away all the theories that stuck, but it's a reminder also that he continues to be a key ally for the BJP at the Centre.

His 12 MPs are among those that helped PM Narendra Modi remain in the chair despite the BJP falling short of majority in the Lok Sabha election of 2024.

On the ground, in the immediate, a big sign of Nitish's continuing relevance came the morning after the results, when Modi's minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, with 19 seats, called on him at his residence in Patna. Nitish has to be onboard apparently for Chirag to get a deputy CM's post for his party.

Things have changed dramatically here. Five years ago, in the 2020 election, an undivided LJP was focused squarely on denting the JD(U) and remained out of the NDA for this reason. This, even when Chirag, the 43-year-old son of Nitish's one-time socialist colleague the late Ram Vilas Paswan, professed extreme love for Modi and the BJP.

On Saturday, Chirag Paswan said his party discussed government formation with Nitish.

“I am delighted that the CM appreciated the role of every alliance partner in the NDA. He supported the LJP(RV) candidate when he went to vote (in Bakhtiyarpur segment). In Alauli, where I vote, I supported the JD(U) candidate," he said, adding, “This shows that those who were misleading (the people) regarding JD(U) and LJP(RV) were just setting a false narrative.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, in his victory speech in Delhi after the results, prominently credited Nitish Kumar's “good governance” for the win, among other factors.

The NDA had largely been wary of making an outright announcement that Nitish was the 2025 CM face too, but its assertion of his record became more and more prominent as the voting dates neared.

The opposition, such as RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, obliquely referred to his age and allegedly deteriorating health. Videos on social media focused on moments where his age showed or he missed a beat on stage or otherwise.

But senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, a close aide of Nitish Kumar, attested to his role as the numbers rolled in.

How did he see the landslide verdict for the NDA, Vijay Chaudhary, a minister in the incumbent NDA regime, was asked. “It is a stamp of approval for the brand of development politics Nitish Kumar has done in Bihar over the past two decades. And above all, it is also an example of Nitish Kumar’s acceptance as a leader who has no match in the eyes of the people,” he told HT.

“Nitish Kumar has a vision and he works accordingly. NDA remained a cohesive unit and the enthusiastic response of the people encouraged us from the outset. What Nitish has done over the years is that he has made people aspirational. They now want more development, more growth. The opposition mistook it for anti-incumbency, while it was a huge pro-incumbency, as they have expectations from Nitish Kumar, who has always delivered,” he further said.

On the future, Vijay Chaudhary said, “Bihar now has got its basics right and the next phase would be to take it on the path of rapid development... Nitish Kumar has been fully in command, as his actions in terms of welfare initiatives and development projects indicate."

Nitish, in his X post after the win, said, “I bow to all the esteemed voters of the state, and express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks.”

His gratitude list inluded PM Modi and all the allies, including Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi of the HAM(S) and Upendra Kushwaha of the RLM. The latter two got five and four seats, respectively, taking the NDA to 202, its highest since its score of 206 in the 2010 election.