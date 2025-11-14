Does BJP even need Nitish Kumar's JD(U) to form Bihar govt? What numbers say, what they don't

A central question in the Bihar election 2025 was whether or not JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar's reign as chief minister will continue — no matter if the NDA wins or not. And if the BJP were to explore the option of having its own CM now, the mathematical possibility likely exists, going by the trends and wins after 5.30 pm on Friday, November 14. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's party is key to the numbers for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre too.(HT File Photo)

Nitish Kumar's party had seats way fewer than the BJP's in 2020 too, but he was still made CM. That was apparently because PM Narendra Modi's party lacked a leader tall enough to replace him.

The BJP settled for two deputy CMs eventually. That was BJP's insurance policy, said analysts, after Nitish had switched to the Mahagathbandhan of the RJD and Congress in between.

Ahead of the 2025 election, speculation rose about his CM-ship chances, because the 74-year-old veteran socialist leader had some health concerns too. He was not declared the CM face formally, and the BJP managed to get an equal number of seats to contest for the first time in its alliance with the JD(U).

On result day, by evening, here's how the numbers stacked up:

The majority mark is 122 in a House of 243. The NDA was already beyond 200, as of 5 pm. The JD(U), as part of the NDA, had over 80 seats going in its favour.

The BJP on its own was leading in over 90 assembly segments.

Add to the BJP's 90, the 20-odd of Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV). That would take it to 110. HAM(S) of Jitan Ram Manjhi and the RLM of Upendra Kushwaha could cobble up the rest within the NDA.

That would mean the JD(U) may not be needed — mathematically — for BJP, plus some allies, to form the government; there are independents and smaller parties that may align as they please.

That's not all the math, though.

Not a one-way street: PM Modi's govt needs Nitish

The JD(U) is a key contributor to the NDA tally at the Centre. Its 12 Lok Sabha MPs, along with some others, ensured that Narendra Modi became PM for a third term, even after the BJP failed to hit the majority mark of 272 on its own in the Lok Sabha election of 2024.

Modi's BJP won 240 seats in the Lok Sabha.

It crossed 272 with 12 MPs of the JD(U) and five from Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) from Bihar, plus 15 of Chandrababu Naidu's TDP of Andhra Pradesh. There are other allies too, taking the total for the NDA at the Centre beyond 290.