'Bihar will progress even further': Nitish Kumar's first reaction to NDA's massive win

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday thanked voters for giving a landslide victory to his ruling NDA bloc even as he vowed that Bihar will “progress even further” to be included among the most developed ones in the country. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses a massive public meeting, during the Bihar election campaign, in Rajoun on Monday.(@Jduonline)

The JD(U) leader offered heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the massive win and said the NDA bloc showed complete unity in the assembly polls.

“In the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections-2025, the people of the state have expressed their confidence in our government by giving us a massive majority. For this, I bow to all the esteemed voters of the state, and express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks,” Nitish Kumar said in a post on X.

While the NDA bloc received 201 seats, the opposition Mahagathbandhan got 36 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 91 seats, while Nitish's JD(U) came second with 83 seats.

While thanking PM Modi for his support, he said that the ruling bloc achieved victory in the state election by demonstrating unity.

“For this massive victory, thanks and gratitude are also due to all the partners of the NDA alliance - Shri Chirag Paswan Ji, Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi Ji, and Shri Upendra Kushwaha Ji,” the CM said.

He said that with people's support, “Bihar will progress even further and will be included in the category of the most developed states in the country.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called NDA's win in Bihar a “victory of good governance”.

“Victory of development has been achieved. Victory of the spirit of public welfare has been achieved. Victory of social justice has been achieved,” PM Modi's post read.