Bihar: 7 dead, 9 injured in stampede at temple in Jehanabad

At least seven people died and nine were injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhnath Temple in Makhdumpur of Jehanabad district. The injured have been admitted to hospitals. (Representational)

Alankrita Pandey, the district magistrate of Jehanabad, said on Monday morning that the situation is under control.

"At least seven people died and nine were injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhnath Temple in Makhdumpur of Jehanabad district. We are monitoring everything and now the situation is under control, " she told ANI.

The incident occurred at the Vanavar hill of Makhdumpur block. Those injured were rushed to hospitals in Makhdumpur and Jehanabad.

Since it was the fourth Monday of the holy Sawan month, there was a huge rush inside the temple.

The incident took place barely weeks after over 120 people died in a religious congregation at Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. The incident took place at the gathering dedicated to Baba Narayan Hari or 'Bhole Baba.' Per the administration, the organizers had secured the permission of a gathering of 80,000 but a lot more devotees turned up, leading to the stampede.

Also read: SIT blames organisers for Hathras stampede

Where is Baba Siddhnath Temple?

Baba Siddhnath Temple, also known as the Shiva Temple and originally known as Siddheshwar Nath Temple, is located atop one of the highest peaks in the range of the Barabar Hills. The temple was built during the Gupta period in the 7th Century A.D. The local legends attribute the construction of the temple to Bana Raja, the father-in-law of the legendary king Jarasandha of Rajgir.

Also read: 'Can't rule out conspiracy': 5 things Hathras stampede SIT report said

The district is also known as Barabar Caves. Barabar Caves are situated in the hilly area near Makhdumpur, 25 km south of Jehanabad, according to the Bihar government's website.

"These ancient rock-cut Buddhist chambers date back to the 3rd Century A.D. and are renowned as the place of origin of the Ajivika sect," it added.