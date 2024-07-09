'Can't rule out conspiracy': 5 things Hathras stampede SIT report said

The Uttar Pradesh government's Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday held the ‘satsang’ organisers guilty for the stampede that killed 121 people in Hathras stampede on July 2.



The SIT formed just days after the stampede had inspected the stampede site on July 2, 3 and 5. Based on the findings, the Uttar Pradesh government suspended the local sub divisional magistrate (SDM), a circle officer and four others.



ALSO READ: With 2 more arrests, 11 held so far in July 2 Hathras stampede



Here are five big findings from the stampede held during the ‘satsang’ of self-styled preacher Suraj Pal alias ‘Bhole Baba’:-



1. In its investigation, the SIT alleged that the ‘satsang’ organisers did not make proper arrangements to manage the crowd. As per the report, the organisers managed to get permission for the event by ‘hiding facts’. The probe claims the conditions of permissions were not given by the local administration for the religious programme.



2. The SIT has not ruled out a ‘big conspiracy’ behind the horrific stampede and stated the need for a thorough investigation. The lawyer of Suraj Pal alias ‘Bhole Baba’ has claimed some poisonous substance being sprayed by ‘unidentified men’ triggered the stampede.



3. The probe panel stated that the local SDM, circle officer, tehsildar (revenue official), inspector, and outpost in charge were guilty of negligence in discharging their duties.



4. According to the SIT, the SDM of Sikandraru allegedly granted permission for the ‘satsang’ without inspecting the venue and even did not inform the senior officials. The organising committee misbehaved with the police and an attempt was made to stop the local police from inspecting the event venue, the report alleged.



5. Further, ‘Bhole Baba’ was allowed to meet the crowd without any security arrangements. No barricading or passage arrangements were made and when the accident occurred, the members of the organising committee fled from the spot, the report added.|





(With agency inputs)

Bags and other belongings lying at the scene a day after a massive stampede that took place during a 'satsang' (religious congregation), in Sikandara Rao area in Hathras district on July 2.(PTI file)