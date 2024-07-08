With 2 more arrests, 11 held so far in July 2 Hathras stampede

With the arrest of two more ‘sevadars’ (volunteers) of self-styled godman Suraj Pal aka Sakar Narain Hari, the number of arrests in the July 2 Hathras stampede tragedy has risen to 11. As many as 121 people, mostly women, were killed in the incident. The GT Road along Hathras district’s Phoolrai village where stampede took place on July 2. (HT photo)

“Both are from Bewar area of Mainpuri district and were present at the site of satsang on July 2. They were there as sevadars (volunteers) of the organising committee,” said SP Hathras Nipun Agarwal. Both were arrested from Hathras railway junction when they were about to board a train, he added.

Additional superintendent of police Ashik Kumar Singh on Monday said the duo were arrested on Sunday evening and were presented before the court. “Those arrested are Durgesh Saxena and Dalveer Pal. In compliance with the court’s order, both were sent to jail,” the ASP added.

Manav Mangal Milan Sadbhavna Samagam Samiti organised the ‘satsang’ wherein ‘sevadars’ were blamed for allegedly keeping police and administration away and failing in saving the lives lost in the stampede caused by their adamant behaviour.

Six people were arrested in connection with the incident on Thursday. On Friday, the Hathras police arrested the main accused Dev Prakash Madhukar, the chief organiser who had sought permission for the ‘satsang’, along with two others. A case in connection with the July 2 tragedy was registered at Sikandra Rau police station of Hathras district the same night.

However, self-styled godman Suraj Pal, known to his followers as “Bhole Baba” or Narayan Hari Sakar, has not been named in the FIR that was registered under section 105, 110, 126(2), 223 and 238 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the complaint of a local Brajesh Pandey.

The FIR blames organisers for allegedly concealing the numbers of attendees at the ‘satsang’ as seen in past too. Permission was sought for gathering of 80,000 followers during the event at Phoolrai village adjoining the national highway in Hathras district.

The FIR further alleges that contrary to the expected number of 80,000 followers as claimed by organisers, around 2.5 lakh people had gathered at the event.