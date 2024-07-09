SDM, tehsildar, circle officer among officials suspended over Hathras stampede

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), a tehsildar, a circle officer, a station officer, and two police outposts in charge for alleged negligence in performing their duties on the recommendation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the stampede at a religious gathering in Hathras that left 121 people dead last week, officials said. The scene of the stampede. (PTI)

The officials added the SIT, which submitted its report on Monday blaming the organisers for the stampede, has not ruled out the possibility of a conspiracy while emphasising the need for a thorough investigation.

“In the preliminary investigation, the SIT has held the organisers primarily responsible for the accident based on eyewitness accounts and other evidence. The SIT also found the organisers and tehsil level police and administration guilty,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

He said the SIT found the suspended officials did not take the gathering seriously and did not inform their seniors. The official added the SIT said the SDM granted permission for the event without inspecting the venue or informing senior officials. He added the organisers obtained permission for the event by concealing facts.

The official said the conditions applicable for the permission were not followed. He added the organisers did not make adequate arrangements and were unable to comply with the conditions under which the administration permitted them.

The official said the SIT said people associated with the organising committee spread chaos. He added some people were included in the committee without proper police verification. The official said the organising committee misbehaved with the police and attempted to prevent them from inspecting the programme venue. He added despite the large crowd, no barricading or passage arrangements were made.

The official said members of the organising committee fled from the scene at the time of the stampede. He added the SIT recorded statements of 125 people, including administrative and police officials, the public, and eyewitnesses. “Additionally, news articles related to the incident, on-site videography, photographs, and video clippings were reviewed,” he said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the formation of the two-member SIT comprising additional director general (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshrestha and Aligarh divisional commissioner Chaitra V.