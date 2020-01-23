Bihar: A govt school that runs for one student

india

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 23:40 IST

Patna: The low student-teacher ratio has been a problem across the country. But in a village in Bihar’s Gaya there is a government school that has two teachers for one student. There is also a cook who prepares mid-day meals for the lone student.

Officials said it costs the government over Rs 59,000 monthly for the education of the lone student of class one, who studies in a one-storey school building with four classrooms and a kitchen. The government pays about Rs 58,000 to the two teachers and Rs 1,500 to the cook monthly.

Dharmaraj Paswan, the village head, said the people in the area where the school is located are more inclined towards sending their children for quality education to private schools. “...there are many options for private schools for the people. So they do not send their kids to the Mansabigha primary school,” he said.

The lone student, Jhanvi Kumari, said she gets all the attention from the two teachers and the cook, Gyanti Devi.

“Sometimes food for her is even brought from a nearby hotel, as preparing it for a student sometimes becomes a difficult task,” said one of the teachers, Priyanka Kumari.

She added that altogether nine students were enrolled in the school, but just one attends the classes. “She will also leave the school after some time,” she said. When asked about the syllabus and how her exams are conducted, Priyanka Kumari said, “We teach her to our best ability.”

“We will soon launch a drive to sensitize parents to send their kids to the school, which may increase the enrolment,” said district education officer Mustafa Hussain Mansuri

Khizarsarai block development officer Uday Kumar expressed surprise over the condition of the school. “I will inquire why the enrolment in the school is low,” he said.