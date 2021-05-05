Bihar announces 10-day lockdown after HC nudge

Patna The Bihar government on Tuesday announced a statewide lockdown for 10 days from May 5 amid a massive surge in Covid-19 cases.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Crisis Management Group presided over by chief secretary Tripurari Sharan on Monday.

“After holding discussions with various ministers and officials yesterday, we decided to implement the lockdown in Bihar till May 15, 2021. Further guidelines in this regard will be issued by the state crisis management today,” Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar tweeted.

Following this, Sharan announced that all government and private offices will remain closed during the period. However, essential services such as civil defence, electricity supply, water supply, fire services, veterinary work, postal and telecommunication will continue to operate.

Hospitals, medical laboratories, ambulance services and other health-related outlets have also been exempted.

Industrial and construction work, besides agricultural activities, e-commerce, courier services and operations of print and electronic media have also been allowed during the period.

The shops dealing with grocery items and retail outlets dealing with vegetables, fruits, non-veg items, milk and PDS outlets will remain open from 7 am to 11 am daily during the lockdown, the chief secretary said.

Schools, colleges and private coaching centres will remain completely shut during the lockdown, Sharan said, adding that no examination will be held during the period.

Religious places will also remain closed during the period. Weddings are allowed with only 50 guests but the use of DJs and taking out ‘barat’ processions are prohibited.

Cinema halls, parks, gyms and hosting of other functions have been suspended during the lockdown.

Though the movement of vehicles has been prohibited, public transport for the passengers heading to railway stations, airports, and bus terminuses will be allowed with 50 per cent sitting capacity, the chief secretary said.

Restaurants and hotels will remain closed but home delivery has been allowed, he said, adding that similar is the norm for dhabas and eateries along the highways.

On Tuesday, the state reported 14,794 infections, taking the total number of active cases to 110,430. The state capital continued to remain a hotspot, contributing 2,681 of the new infections in a span of 24 hours. So far 2,926 deaths have been reported in the state.