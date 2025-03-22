Arrah Tanishq store heist accused arrested after encounter in Bihar's Araria

A man accused of stealing jewellery worthy ₹25 crore from a Tanishq store in Bihar's Arrah was nabbed by police following an encounter in Araria district on Saturday morning. The heist that took place on March 10 was captured on CCTV inside the Tanishq showroom at the Gopali Chowk branch, located in the Arrah police station area.(REUTERS/File)

Three Special Task Force (STF) personnel and the robbery accused were injured in the encounter, police said.

"A joint raid was conducted by STF, Patna Police and local officials. The accused was asked to surrender but he kept firing at the police, leading to an encounter. The accused was nabbed and has been sent to Narpatganj for treatment," news agency PTI quoted Araria SP Anjani Kumar.

The accused, identified as Chunmun Jha, has been involved in several bank robberies, SP Anjani Kumar said.

CCTV visuals of Tanishq showroom theft

The heist that took place on March 10 was captured on CCTV inside the Tanishq showroom at the Gopali Chowk branch, located in the Arrah police station area.

According to showroom manager Kumar Mrityunjay, in addition to cash, the robbers took away a range of valuables, including gold chains, necklaces, bangles and some diamonds.

He further claimed that the police did not respond to the showroom's call first.

"Jewellery worth ₹25 crore has been looted, cash is in addition to that chain, necklaces, bangles, and some diamonds. This is a lapse by the authorities. It was morning time, not evening or night. We were calling the police, but did not receive any response," said Kumar.

Kumar also revealed that two of the showroom's executives were injured in the attack, having been struck on the head with revolvers by the robbers. There were at least eight robbers involved in the robbery, Kumar added.