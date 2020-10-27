Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Sheikhpura under Chirag Paswan’s Lok Sabha constituency is set for interesting ballot battle

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 07:27 IST

Sheikhpura Assembly constituency is located in Sheikhpura district of Bihar and comes under Jamui (SC) Lok Sabha constituency. The changing equations in the run up to the polls will make the fight for Sheikhpura an interesting one. JD(U)’s Randhir Kumar Soni has been the incumbent MLA since 2010. Contesting the two-time MLA are RJD’s Vijay Kumar and LJP’s Imam Ghazali. The constituency remained Congress stronghold for years with Rajo Singh representing the constituency from 1977 to 2000. From 2000 to 2010, it remained with the Congress — Sanjay Kumar Singh and Sunila Devi being the MLAs. It went to the JD(U) in 2010. LJP’s Chirag Paswan represents the Lok Sabha constituency (Jamui). Chirag Paswan fielding a Muslim candidate from this seat will make the battle interesting.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 3,41,089 population, 81.55% is rural and 18.45% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 19.2 and 0.09, respectively.

As per the voter list of 2019, there are 2,44,034 electorates and 263 polling stations in this constituency.

In 2019 Lok Sabha election, voter turnout was 52.17% and it was 55.61% in the 2015 assembly elections.

In 2015, Randhir Kumar Soni defeated HAM-S candidate Naresh Saw by a margin of 13,101 votes.