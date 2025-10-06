Bihar poll dates: In Nitish's appeal vs Tejashwi's change pitch, is PK a factor?

The stage is set for a high-stakes contest in Bihar where the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will look forward to retaining its turf even as the opposition INDIA bloc is set to give a tight contest in the state. Patna: People watch the live telecast of Election Commission's press conference regarding the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, at a showroom in Patna. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The Election Commission has announced a two-phase poll in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, with polling scheduled on November 6 and November 11, while the counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Follow all the updates on Bihar Assembly Elections

The election comes after a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the roll list, where the poll body trimmed the total voters to 7.4 crore, in a controversial exercise which has now become a key issue for the opposition.

The upcoming election will be different from the last one, with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj making its debut in Bihar and Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) to be part of the NDA fold.

Here is what you need to expect from the upcoming assembly elections: