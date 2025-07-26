Bihar auto driver's body found in pool of blood, father blames daughter-in-law, alleges affair with tutor: Report

A suspected case of murder sent shockwaves through Laguniya Raghukanth village in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Saturday morning. The body of a 30-year-old man, lying in a pool of blood inside his home, triggered a police investigation, with his wife taken into custody for questioning, Live Hindustan reported. Based on the victim's father's statement, police have taken Smita Jha into custody and are interrogating her in connection with the case.(Pic for representational purpose only)

The victim was identified as Sonu Kumar, son of Tuntun Jha, a local resident. Sonu earned his livelihood by driving an auto-rickshaw.

According to the victim's father, Sonu was married six years ago to a woman from Madho Bishanpur under Ghatho police station area. However, the couple had been at odds since the early days of their marriage. Due to frequent disputes, the families intervened, and a written bond was drawn up during a panchayat at the woman’s maternal home. Following this reconciliation, the couple had two children.

The father further alleged that a local tutor named Hariom Kumar used to come home to teach the children. One day, Sonu reportedly caught his wife and the tutor in a compromising position, which reignited tensions between the couple. Although the tutor stopped visiting for some time, he later resumed teaching Sonu’s elder brother’s children.

The ongoing tensions escalated, and on Friday night, Sonu returned home around midnight after finishing his auto shift. His father had gone to sleep by then.

On Saturday morning, he discovered Sonu's lifeless body lying in a pool of blood inside his room, with his wife sitting silently in a corner. Upon closer inspection, he noticed strangulation marks on his son’s neck.

The father has accused his daughter-in-law, Smita Jha, of murdering Sonu, alleging that she was helped by two or three other individuals. Based on his statement, police have taken Smita into custody and are interrogating her in connection with the case.

The body has been sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem, and police have launched an investigation into the incident.