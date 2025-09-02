Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal breaks down as PM Modi speaks on ‘abuses’ at mother

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal broke down as he watched PM Modi speak about the alleged abuse at his late mother as he addressed a gathering in Delhi while virtually inaugurating a new cooperative initiative for the women associated with self-help groups in the poll-bound state. Bihar BJP president breaks down as PM Modi speaks on ‘abuses’ at mother

Addressing for the first time the controversy over the alleged use of abusive language for his late mother, PM Modi on Tuesday called the matter “painful”, saying that she is gone yet targeted from “Congress-RJD stage.

He was addressing the launch of the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited.

A controversy broke out after a video clip on floated on social media last week, showing some unidentified people using a Hindi abuse for PM Modi from a dais raised during Congress leader's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in poll-bound Bihar.

The video, which has gone viral, is purportedly of Darbhanga district from where the yatra had taken off on Wednesday morning last week, when Gandhi, his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as well as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

PM Modi, with a cracking voice, said the language used was an insult to all mothers and daughters of Bihar.

“My mother separated me from her so that I could serve crores of mothers like you. You all know that now my mother is not alive. Some time ago, after completing 100 years of age, she left us all. That mother of mine, who has nothing to do with politics, who is no more, was abused from the stage of the RJD, Congress,” PM Modi said on Tuesday.