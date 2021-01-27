IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Bihar BJP spokesperson shot at in Munger; 1 arrested
BJP spokesperson Azfar Shamshi(Photo@Azfarshamshi)
BJP spokesperson Azfar Shamshi(Photo@Azfarshamshi)
india news

Bihar BJP spokesperson shot at in Munger; 1 arrested

The police said that Azfar Shamshi was fired upon by 2-3 men while he was on way to college from his residence.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:40 PM IST

BJP spokesperson Azfar Shamshi was shot at in Jamalapur of Munger district by unidentified persons while he was on way to his college on Wednesday, said police. A person has been arrested in the case.

The 58-year-old BJP leader is also a professor at Jamalpur College at Munger district and the incident took place at college campus. The injured professor has been referred to the PMCH from Sadar hospital for treatment.

Munger Superintendent of Police MS Dhillon said that Shamshi was fired upon by 2-3 men while he was on way to college from his residence.

“He's under treatment. His statement has been recorded. There is a dispute with the acting principal of Jamalpur College over charge transfer. Main accused Lalan Prasad Singh who is the acting principal has been arrested. Further interrogation going on,” the SP said.

As he stepped out from the car and walked for some distance towards the college, the criminals suddenly fired two bullets in his head, said police.

Soon after the incident, there was commotion in the college campus and a large number of students had gathered at the site. Local MLA Rajnish Kumar also reached the spot.

The injured BJP leader was taken to the hospital with the help of locals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Uttarakhand Police personnel deployed in US Nagar district(HT PHOTO)
Uttarakhand Police personnel deployed in US Nagar district(HT PHOTO)
india news

Uttarakhand police on alert in 4 districts after violence in Delhi tractor rally

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • The police headquarters has asked the US Nagar district police to maintain extra vigil as it is the most affected district in the state by the farmers’ agitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sameer Desai being welcomed into Shiv Sena by Uddhav Thackeray (Photo@ShivSena)
Sameer Desai being welcomed into Shiv Sena by Uddhav Thackeray (Photo@ShivSena)
india news

Sameer Desai quits BJP, joins Shiv Sena

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:15 PM IST
A two-term Congress corporator, Sameer Desai has also been the spokesperson of Mumbai Congress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The nishan sahib transformed into the symbol of sikh sovereignty and identity.(AP)
The nishan sahib transformed into the symbol of sikh sovereignty and identity.(AP)
india news

All you need to know about Nishan Sahib, the flag hoisted by farmers on Red Fort

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Actor Deep Sidhu has been accused of instigating the farmers for the deviation in the route as well as for hoisting the flag.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heavy security personnel deployed at Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. A group of protestors climbed to the ramparts of the fort and unfurled flags on the 26th of January. (ANI)
Heavy security personnel deployed at Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. A group of protestors climbed to the ramparts of the fort and unfurled flags on the 26th of January. (ANI)
india news

Red Fort breach: Minister Prahlad Patel says report to be sent to MHA

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:24 PM IST
A tractor parade on Tuesday descended into anarchy as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari hadchallenged the summons issued to him in a criminal defamation case filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.(Amal KS/HT File PHOTO)
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari hadchallenged the summons issued to him in a criminal defamation case filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.(Amal KS/HT File PHOTO)
india news

Supreme Court stays defamation proceeding against BJP leader Manoj Tiwari

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:48 PM IST
The case pertains to a complaint Sisodia brought against Tiwari and BJP leader Vijender Gupta in which Sisodia said the two leaders have levelled corruption charges against him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala addresses farmers during their protest against the new farm laws, at National Highway 48, near Rajiv Chowk, in Gurugram on Tuesday. (ANI PHOTO)
Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala addresses farmers during their protest against the new farm laws, at National Highway 48, near Rajiv Chowk, in Gurugram on Tuesday. (ANI PHOTO)
india news

INLD legislator Abhay Singh Chautala resigns over farm laws, Speaker accepts

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:25 PM IST
The Haryana MLA has staunchly backed farmers in their protest as he also carried out a tractor rally from Punjab's Ambala earlier this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP spokesperson Azfar Shamshi(Photo@Azfarshamshi)
BJP spokesperson Azfar Shamshi(Photo@Azfarshamshi)
india news

Bihar BJP spokesperson shot at in Munger; 1 arrested

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:40 PM IST
The police said that Azfar Shamshi was fired upon by 2-3 men while he was on way to college from his residence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers reach Red fort during their tractor rally on Republic Day, in Delhi . (ANI)
Farmers reach Red fort during their tractor rally on Republic Day, in Delhi . (ANI)
india news

‘Dirty conspiracy’: Farmers’ leaders accuse Centre of ‘sabotaging’ peaceful stir

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:40 PM IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Wednesday said the government was ‘shaken up’ by their agitation and hence ‘hatched a conspiracy’ with the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurnam Singh Charuni. (Facebook)
Gurnam Singh Charuni. (Facebook)
india news

Gurnam Charuni: The firebrand behind the farmers’ protests

By Zia Haq
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Charuni, the leader of the Haryana unit of Bharatiya Kisan Union, organised one of the first meetings in September in Haryana’s Pipli village to protest against the three laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Supreme Court. (HT Photo)
A view of Supreme Court. (HT Photo)
india news

Supreme Court refuses protection to makers of web series Tandav

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:23 PM IST
The bench observed, “Your right to freedom of speech is not absolute. You cannot play the role of a character that hurts the sentiments of a community.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UAE registered the Sinopharm vaccine after finding it had a 86% efficacy rate, paving the way for a full public use and allowing for a re-opening of the Gulf nation’s economy.(REUTERS (Representative Image))
The UAE registered the Sinopharm vaccine after finding it had a 86% efficacy rate, paving the way for a full public use and allowing for a re-opening of the Gulf nation’s economy.(REUTERS (Representative Image))
india news

AP dentist falls ill after Covid-19 vaccination; not due to jab, says official

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:59 PM IST
P Ratnavali, district medical and health officer (DMHO) of Prakasam, said the dentist Dhana Lakshimi was having infection in urinary tract and liver while taking the vaccine shot on December 23 at the government general hospital here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tandav web show stars Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.
Tandav web show stars Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.
india news

'Freedom of speech not absolute': SC tells makers of web series 'Tandav'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:06 PM IST
The web series is facing criminal cases for hurting religious sentiments and insulting religion punishable under Sections 153A and 295 of Indian Penal Code.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Asked if the farmers' protest has lost its credibility after the violence witnessed in Delhi here, the senior BJP leader said, "Those who are leading the protest should introspect why such an incident happened."(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT photo)
Asked if the farmers' protest has lost its credibility after the violence witnessed in Delhi here, the senior BJP leader said, "Those who are leading the protest should introspect why such an incident happened."(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT photo)
india news

No one should do politics over violence: Fadnavis on R-Day farmers' protest

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Speaking to PTI, Fadnavis condemned the violence and said farm leaders leading the protest should introspect why such violence took place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers reach Red fort during their tractor rally on Republic Day, in Delhi . (ANI)
Farmers reach Red fort during their tractor rally on Republic Day, in Delhi . (ANI)
india news

Farmer unions blame KMSC for digressing from route, taking rally to Red Fort

By Anil Sharma
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:20 PM IST
The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has also been flayed on social media for distancing itself from the decision of the other farmer unions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

BJP MLA blames Sonia Gandhi, Rahul for tractor parade violence, Cong hits back

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Speaking with reporters on Tuesday night, the BJP MLA said, "The act of violence during tractor parade is condemnable. A case of sedition should be lodged and strict action should be taken against those involved in the act".
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP