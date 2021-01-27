Bihar BJP spokesperson shot at in Munger; 1 arrested
BJP spokesperson Azfar Shamshi was shot at in Jamalapur of Munger district by unidentified persons while he was on way to his college on Wednesday, said police. A person has been arrested in the case.
The 58-year-old BJP leader is also a professor at Jamalpur College at Munger district and the incident took place at college campus. The injured professor has been referred to the PMCH from Sadar hospital for treatment.
Munger Superintendent of Police MS Dhillon said that Shamshi was fired upon by 2-3 men while he was on way to college from his residence.
“He's under treatment. His statement has been recorded. There is a dispute with the acting principal of Jamalpur College over charge transfer. Main accused Lalan Prasad Singh who is the acting principal has been arrested. Further interrogation going on,” the SP said.
As he stepped out from the car and walked for some distance towards the college, the criminals suddenly fired two bullets in his head, said police.
Soon after the incident, there was commotion in the college campus and a large number of students had gathered at the site. Local MLA Rajnish Kumar also reached the spot.
The injured BJP leader was taken to the hospital with the help of locals.
