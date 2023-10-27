Bihar boy, 17, detained in child sex abuse case, found dead in observation home

PATNA: A 17-year-old boy detained in Bihar’s Aurangabad on charges of sexual abuse of a minor was found hanging in the bathroom of an observation home on Thursday, officials said on Friday.

The Aurangabad juvenile justice board sent the 17-year-old boy to the observation home 10 days ago.

The boy, a resident of Buxar 100km away, was an accused in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. He was produced before the juvenile justice board which sent him to the observation home 10 days ago.

Police said the boy was reported to have been found hanging from a towel tied to a ventilation window of a bathroom in the government observation home for boys. He was taken to the Sadar hospital but doctors said he was already dead.

Muffasil police station chief Rajesh Kumar said the police learnt about his death in the morning. Kumar said the police were waiting for a post-mortem report that would indicate the precise cause of death.

The observation home officials told the police that the boy died by suicide.

Aurangabad district magistrate Srikant Shastri said that he has constituted a three-member committee to probe the incident and ordered a magisterial inquiry. The autopsy will be conducted in the presence of a magistrate-rank officer, Shastri said.

Assistant director, child protection, Anita Kumari said the teenager, like other inmates, turned up at the pre-dinner headcount of the inmates at 9:30pm and subsequently went to the mess for dinner. After his dinner, the 17-year-old went to the bathroom on the first floor, locked the door from inside and hanged himself. The incident came to light when other inmates found the bathroom locked for a long time and complained that no one was responding to their calls.

The Bihar State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (BSCPCR) has taken cognisance of the incident and sought a detailed report.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

