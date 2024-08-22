Bihar: Children on board, mob tries to set school bus on fire during Bharat bandh

A mob in Bihar's Gopalganj attacked and tried to set a school bus on fire with children onboard during the Bharat bandh call on Wednesday, reported NDTV. Police and district administration intervened on time and prevented the incident. A mob in Bihar tried to burn a bus with children on board during the Bharat Bandh

Also Read: Opposition calls for Maharashtra Bandh on August 24 over Badlapur abuse case

People had gathered in the area as part of the Bharat bandh called by by Dalit and adivasi groups against a recent Supreme Court order on reservation for scheduled castes.

In a video, a yellow bus can be purportedly seen surrounding by a mob armed with sticks. A man was seen burning a tyre right under the bus. The road the bus was on had been blocked with several burning tyres were seen scattered around.

Watch the video here:

In another video, men stop a bike, with a woman riding pillion, while they try to pass through the area.

The superintendent of police in Gopalganj, Swarn Prabhat, told NDTV that a high alert had been issued due to the Bharat bandh. He also said a large police contingent and magistrates had been deployed at various locations in the town.

Prabhat added that the police have identified a few individuals who were creating trouble through drone cameras. "I have instructed the police station to file FIRs against the identified troublemakers and send those who attempted to set the bus on fire to jail," he said.

Gopalganj saw mixed responses to the Bharat bandh, with vehicles traveling smoothly on some roads while disruptions were caused by protestors along National Highway 27 and the railway tracks.

The Bharat bandh was called by Dalit organisations against a recent Supreme Court's judgment, which held that states could make sub-classifications within SCs, to grant reservation to those deemed are socially and educationally more backward among them.