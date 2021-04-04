Bihar CM Nitish Kumar asks crisis management group to mull keeping schools closed

Amid a fresh upsurge of Covid-19 cases in the state, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday directed the crisis management group to look into the option of keeping schools closed and also suspend public events for some time.

The CM, at a high level meeting on efforts to tackle Covid-19 cases, asked the officials to ensure that testing for the virus through RT-PCR is ramped up and the number of vaccinations is increased.

“Covid-19 infections will be detected more if the tests are done with high intensity,” the CM said, adding more awareness among people should be created so that precautionary and safety steps are taken to avoid contacting the virus. Bihar has witnessed a spike in Covid-19 cases in the last 10 days with Patna registering 287 new cases as on Friday.

At the review meeting, principal secretary, health Pratyaya Amrit gave a presentation by elaborating on the number of Covid-19 cases across the state and data regarding the recovery rate, death rate, day to day trends and testing. The CM instructed that facilities at the Covid-19 dedicated hospitals should be proper and also increase the volume of vaccinations so that more and more people could be inoculated.

Incidentally, the CM’s suggestion to the crisis management group to weigh the option of keeping schools closed in the wake of rising cases of Covid-19 cases in the state and across the country may see some strict guidelines being issued for educational institutions by the government in the next few days.

There are chances that schools which were planning to start their new academic session from next week by reopening for junior classes may have to alter their schedule, in case the government issues new orders to keep schools closed.