Bihar CM Nitish Kumar owns assets worth ₹1.65 crore, up by ₹68,455 from previous year

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar owns movable and immovable assets worth ₹1.65 crore, a rise of around ₹68,455 from a year ago, according to his latest disclosure. JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar has movable properties worth around ₹17.66 lakh. (PTI)

According to details of assets of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues uploaded on the Bihar government website on Wednesday, Kumar has ₹20,552 in cash and nearly ₹57,800 in various banks.

The Nitish Kumar government has made it mandatory for all cabinet ministers to disclose their assets and liabilities on the last day of every calendar year.

As per the disclosures, several ministers are richer than the CM.

According to the disclosures uploaded on the website of the Cabinet Secretariat Department, Kumar has movable properties worth around ₹17.66 lakh, while he has immovable assets worth ₹1.48 crore. The CM has only one residential flat at a cooperative housing society at Dwarka in New Delhi.

In 2024, the CM had movable and immovable assets worth ₹1.64 crore.

The CM has 10 cows with 13 calves. As per the disclosure, the CM owns a car worth ₹11.32 lakh.

According to disclosures, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary has ₹1.35 lakh in cash, whereas his wife Kumari Mamta has ₹35,000 in cash.

Choudhary also owns a rifle worth ₹4 lakh. His immovable assets, including non-agricultural land, are worth ₹4.91 crore.

Another Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha owns immovable assets worth ₹48.46 lakh, according to the disclosure uploaded on the website.

He also owns a revolver worth ₹77,181.

Other ministers, who have declared their assets, include Mangal Pandey (Health), Vijay Kumar Choudhary (Parliamentary affairs), Leshi Singh (Food and Consumer protection), Zama Khan (Minority Welfare department), Madan Sahni (Social Welfare), Dilip Jaiswal, and Ashok Choudhary.