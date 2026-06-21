Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, health minister Nishant Kumar participate in Yoga event in Patna: Video

On International Day of Yoga 2026, Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary took part in a yoga session in Patna along with several BJP and JD(U) leaders from the state.

Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary and health minister Nishant Kumar participate in a Yoga event in Patna on Sunday. (PTI)

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Several state ministers, including health minister Nishant Kumar, and BJP leaders attended the yoga session with the chief minister at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna's Kankarbagh area.

After participating in the session, Choudhary said yoga is an invaluable gift of India's eternal tradition of knowledge and that every individual should resolve to make it a part of their daily routine.

Also Read | 'Age does not reduce human potential': PM Modi leads International Yoga Day celebrations in Bengal

"Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's eternal tradition of knowledge, which paves the way for harmony between the body, mind and soul. Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, yoga has gained global recognition, and today the entire world is moving towards a healthy and balanced life by embracing this great heritage of Indian culture. Let us resolve to make yoga a commitment for every individual and ensure our participation in building a healthy, prosperous and developed Bihar," he wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Bihar health minister and JD(U) leader Nishant Kumar, who is son of former CM Nitish Kumar, also took part in the Yoga Day celebrations in Patna. A yoga session was also organised at Lok Bhavan, where senior officials participated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bihar health minister and JD(U) leader Nishant Kumar, who is son of former CM Nitish Kumar, also took part in the Yoga Day celebrations in Patna. A yoga session was also organised at Lok Bhavan, where senior officials participated. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} PM quotes Bhagavad Gita lesson on International Yoga Day {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PM quotes Bhagavad Gita lesson on International Yoga Day {{/usCountry}}

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a yoga session at Kolkata's iconic Red Road. Addressing thousands of participants, Modi underscored the importance of the balanced lifestyle that yoga promotes and stressed the need to embrace the practice across all age groups.

He highlighted yoga's role not only in improving personal health but also as a catalyst for global peace.

The prime minister quoted the Bhagavad Gita, saying that a balanced lifestyle encompassing work, nutrition and sleep is key to overcoming suffering, and that yoga can guide people towards achieving such balance.

"That balance is yoga's basic crucible, just as it is the crucible of our lives," Modi said.

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"Most people are struggling to maintain that balance in their modern lifestyles. Yoga teaches us the art of living in a balanced manner; it teaches us what to do and what not to do. When we learn to use our bodies in the right way, health becomes a habit," he added.

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