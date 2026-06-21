'Age does not reduce human potential': PM Modi leads International Yoga Day celebrations in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 12th International Yoga Day (IYD) celebrations at Kolkata’s Red Road on Sunday morning, taking part in a mega event as thousands joined open-air yoga sessions across the state for the first time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Kolkata. (@NarendraModi)

"Yoga is not just for a better personal life but for the world's future," Modi said in his inaugural address.

The celebrations started at 6:30 am when the Prime Minister reached the venue from Lok Bhawan (formerly Raj Bhawan), where he spent the night. He was accompanied by Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Ayush Prataprao Yadav and other senior dignitaries.

"June 21 is the longest day in our part of the world, and now it is the day the world celebrates its biggest festival. Yoga has connected the world to India. It brings people together. Today I offer my best wishes to the world community," Modi said.

"It is a special occasion for me to be in Bengal on International Yoga Day. Swami Vivekananda introduced Yoga to the world. It gives me a spiritual feeling to take part in a community yoga event here. Rabindranath Tagore said we belong to the world community. Rishi Aurobindo said Yoga connects us to spirituality even if we cannot feel it immediately," Modi said, referring to several Bengali luminaries.

"This year's theme is Yoga for Healthy Ageing. Yoga can keep us healthy even as we age. It means that age does not reduce human potential. Yoga can help human life aspire for growth. Our target must be to be more energetic at 50 than we were at 30. We must be more resistant to lifestyle diseases at 70 than we were at 50. This is where Yoga can help us," Modi said.

"Yoga can help us tune our bodies to be flexible. It can increase our energy level. It can help us be calm, lead a stress-free life and keep lifestyle diseases away. With regular practice, yoga teaches us to be lifelong learners of our body and mind. The more we know ourselves, the better we can manage ourselves.

Yoga for healthy ageing must be seen as relevant for people of all ages, not just the elderly," Modi said.

"Bhagawan Sri Krishna said in the Gita that a balanced diet and lifestyle, balanced activities, and balance between sleep and waking hours make yoga the crucible of life," the Prime Minister said, translating a Sanskrit shloka into English.

"Yoga teaches us the do's and don'ts. When we learn how to drive our body, health becomes a habit. Yoga focuses not only on physical postures but also shows us the path to mental health. It gives us a sense of what to do and what not to do," Modi said.

"This paves the way for world peace. It is not just for our personal lifestyle; it is a necessity for a better future for the world," he said.

"Millions connect to Yoga on this day, but we need to focus on our resolutions. Let us not limit Yoga to a one-day event but make it part of our life, our family and our coming generations. For this reason, we introduced the Yoga 365 programme. A 100-day online programme was introduced on this occasion, and people from 130 nations have participated. Once this is done, we will have a prosperous and peaceful world," Modi said.

This is the first time International Yoga Day has been celebrated on such a large scale in Bengal, and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari indirectly attributed it to the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the recent elections without naming the party or the polls.

"Until now, the state government has not been involved in the International Yoga Day celebrations. I don't want to go into the reasons. The scenario has changed. Today, more than 10 million people across Bengal are taking part in the celebration," Adhikari said.

As the Prime Minister participated in the mass yoga session at Red Road, officials said he would visit the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port around 9:15 am to commission three indigenously designed and built naval ships: INS Dunagiri, INS Sanshodhak and INS Agray.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave Bengal around 11 am.